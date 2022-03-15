Wolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns explodes for 60 points, surpasses LeBron James and Trae Young for NBA’s season-high

On an evening when Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid squared off in Philadelphia, Karl-Anthony Cities issued a reminder that there are greater than two freakishly gifted facilities within the NBA proper now. Within the Timberwolves’ 149-139 win over the Spurs on Monday, Cities went completely bonkers to the tune of 60 factors on ridiculous effectivity.

He shot 19-of-31 total (61 p.c).

He made seven of his 11 of his makes an attempt on 3-pointers.

He received to the free-throw line 16 occasions, sinking 15.

Cities’ 60, a Timberwolves franchise document, is the league’s highest single-game output this season, surpassing LeBron James and Trae Younger, each of whom had a 56-point evening. Cities had 56 by three quarters. He got here again late within the fourth to place a bow on his night with a top-of-the-key 3.

Cities was having a extremely good recreation with 24 factors at halftime. He took it to nuclear ranges with 32 within the third quarter, which is the fifth-most factors ever scored in a single quarter, per StateMuse.

Cities’ evening provides to the league’s current run of scoring eruptions. Within the final two weeks alone there have been 4 50-point video games: LeBron (50, 56), Jayson Tatum (54) and Kevin Durant (53). Add to that 47 and 46 for Trae Younger, 45 for Jordan Clarkson, 44 for Josh Hart and De’Aaron Fox (who additionally had a 41), 43 for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid, 41 for Darius Garland and 40 for Nikola Jokic.

And now Cities’ 60, which marks the 15th recreation this season through which a participant has scored a minimum of 50 factors.

Most significantly, the Wolves are actually 10 video games over .500 and simply two video games again of the Denver Nuggets for a top-six seed. The Wolves nonetheless have one recreation remaining in opposition to Denver on April 1, and in the event that they win that they’d additionally safe the season tiebreaker with a 3-1 head-to-head benefit.