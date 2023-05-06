Melissa Towne is dealing with fees of capital homicide in connection with the 2022 demise of her daughter, Nichole Bradshaw-Towne. Recently got CPS paperwork through KHOU 11 divulge there have been a couple of indicators that crimson flags had been ignored through the years, indicating that the kid was once at risk.

The tragic demise of 5-year-old Nichole Bradshaw-Towne in Tomball in October 2022 highlights a regarding history that Melissa Towne, the charged 37-year-old, had with CPS relationship again 5 years.

Towne has been accused of committing capital homicide after confessing to suffocating and reducing her daughter’s throat with a trash bag at Spring Creek Park. According to the courtroom information, Towne concept that her daughter was once “evil” and in comparison her to “Chuckie,” a horror film persona. She added that Nichole wasn’t like different kids.

KHOU 11 has got CPS paperwork, revealing that there have been a couple of crimson flags indicating the chance of Nichole being at risk, relationship again to 2017 when she was once nonetheless a toddler. CPS was once notified about suspected abuse simply ten days ahead of Nichole’s premature dying.

Towne didn’t have custody over her 3 different kids.

What Happened

According to prosecutors, Towne made a mindful determination to finish her daughter’s existence when she took her to Spring Creek Park on October 16, 2022.

Towne instructed Nichole to kneel ahead of pulling out a knife from her bag. The little woman fought again and instructed her that she had been excellent, however Towne proceeded to chop her throat with a pocket knife that was once later present in her pocket. When she did not die, Towne suffocated her with a trash bag and sat on her for approximately 30 to 45 mins till she died.

Investigators came upon that Towne had pushed Nichole to a Tomball emergency room. Towne requested for a wheelchair for her kid, telling the medical institution workforce that Nichole’s frame was once hurting. However, an ER nurse came upon Nichole wrapped in plastic and a bag outdoor Towne’s Jeep. Towne admitted to killing Nichole at Spring Creek Park ahead of riding her to the medical institution, however no indicators of the crime scene had been came upon.

During the courtroom trial, it was once published that Towne was once now not Nichole’s custodial father or mother. The custody factor continues to be unclear.

Child Protective Services Records

Oct. 6, 2022 – CPS gained notification that the lady was once coated in scars and bug bites, smelled of urine, complained of vaginal ache and had a discharge. She had now not been potty-trained and was once nonetheless in diapers. Nichole was once dwelling in an RV with her father and Towne on the time after they opened an investigation. CPS was once notified about suspected abuse 10 days ahead of her demise.

Jan. 2021 and Nov. 2020: CPS gained indicators in regards to the protection of Nichole’s new child sibling. Relatives believed that Towne wanted psychiatric assist, and she or he was once posting odd issues on social media. The toddler’s father, who was once now not Nichole’s father, agreed to take custody of the infant and transfer in with his oldsters. They determined to not let Towne be across the child. CPS showed that Towne refused to get handled and wasn’t taking good care of some other kids all the way through that point, however it is unclear who had custody of Nichole.

June 2017 – July 2017: There had been studies of erratic habits through Towne, who was once believed to have untreated schizophrenia. She believed Nichole, then an toddler, was once speaking to her, so she was once hospitalized in a psychiatric medical institution. Nichole was once positioned with her father and paternal grandparents, and later, Towne were given visitation to spend time with Nichole on weekends. However, all the way through a supervised discuss with, Towne locked herself in a rest room with the infant. CPS isn’t mindful of when Nichole’s oldsters reunited or whether or not they knew that she was once dwelling with Towne once more.

Towne’s legal professional, James Stafford, believes that his consumer will sooner or later be declared mentally incompetent to face trial.

This observation was once issued through Child Protective Services after Nichole’s demise.

“Child Protective Services is investigating this tragic death alongside law enforcement. The child’s mother, Melissa Towne, does have prior history with CPS, but specific details of CPS investigations are confidential according to law. Ms. Towne has three additional children ranging in age from 2 years old to 18 years old who are safe and have been living with other family members.”

Statement from Nichole’s father’s circle of relatives: