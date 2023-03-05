Woman accused of killing ill husband released from jail

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A 76-year-old lady accused of fatally capturing her terminally ill husband in a Florida health facility was once released on $150,000 bond Friday night time.

Ellen Gilland was once to start with charged with first-degree homicide in January after police mentioned she shot Jerry Gilland, 77, in a suicide pact that she claimed have been within the works for weeks. However, she may no longer lift thru with turning the gun on herself after capturing her husband in his Eleventh-floor AdventHealth Daytona Beach health facility room, Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young mentioned at a news convention after the Jan. 21 incident.

Instead, Gilland engaged in a four-hour standoff with cops. They ultimately used a nonlethal explosive to distract her and take her into custody, Young mentioned. She have been held on the Volusia County Jail since her arrest. Jail information display she was once released Friday night time.

On Wednesday, Gilland was once indicted on lesser fees of helping self-murder/manslaughter and irritated attack of a regulation enforcement officer.

Two health facility staff heard a gunshot from room 1106, and so they noticed Ellen Gilland sitting beside the mattress along with her husband unresponsive in a pool of blood, a police file mentioned. She pointed the weapon on the pair and informed them to go away the room. Another staffer additionally entered and was once informed to go away.

Patients have been evacuated from close by rooms, and officials coated up within the hallway with weapons drawn towards the open door of Gilland’s room. They time and again yelled, “Drop the gun!” in step with video from an officer’s frame digicam recorded about 10 mins after the capturing.

After atmosphere off the explosive, SWAT staff individuals entered the room and attempted to make use of a stun gun, nevertheless it didn’t subdue Ellen Gilland. She fired a shot into the ceiling, then dropped the weapon and was once taken into custody, the police file mentioned.