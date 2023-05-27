Woman accused of selling more than $150K worth of counterfeit high-end merchandise

HOUSTON – According to courtroom information, a girl has been charged by way of Houston police after being present in ownership of over $150,000 worth of luxurious counterfeit pieces.

37-year-old Claudine Delva was once arrested and charged with trademark counterfeit remaining Thursday.

Delva was once found out in ownership of a considerable quantity of counterfeit sneakers, garments, and sun shades, all with the intent to promote. The pieces integrated: