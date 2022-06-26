Woman accused of stealing car with baby inside faces judge

MIAMI – A girl accused of stealing a car with a baby inside is lastly going through costs.

Jeanette Munoz was arrested on Thursday in connection with the crime.

According to police, she obtained into the car whereas the proprietor was inside a laundromat close to 11 Avenue and W Flagler Street.

She allegedly instructed a 10-year-old within the entrance seat to get out earlier than she took off within the car. What she did not notice was that there was a 9-month-old little one within the backseat.

Officers have been later capable of observe down the automobile. The toddler was unhurt.

She has been charged with grand theft and false imprisonment of a baby.