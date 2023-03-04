Woman arrested after 3 children dead, 2 others injured at a house in Italy, Texas – Action News Jax

ITALY, Texas — A lady in Italy, Texas is dealing with capital homicide fees after 3 children had been discovered useless and two others severely injured in a house on Friday.

Shamaiya Dyonshana Hall, 25, used to be arrested Friday after investigators discovered the 3 children deceased and two injured within a house in Italy, Texas, in line with KTVT.

(*2*) mentioned that on Friday a kid protecting products and services employee went to the 300 block of Harris Street for a house consult with. During the video, the employee made the verdict to take away the children from the house. This is on the subject of when the employee referred to as 911 round 4 p.m.

Italy Police Department officials arrived at the house round 5 mins later and the officer discovered 5 children who had been severely injured. The sheriff’s office mentioned that 3 children had been useless within the house they usually had been a 6-year-old boy, and 5-year-old twins – a boy and a woman.

[ Officials: 3 children dead, 2 others injured at a house in Italy, Texas ]

The two different children who had been severely injured had been taken to the clinic. The sheriff’s office recognized them as a 4-year-old boy and a 13-month-old woman.

Hall used to be arrested in a while after investigators had been ready to get the 2 children to the clinic, in line with KTVT.

The news outlet reported that it stays unclear what Hall’s dating used to be with the children. It could also be unclear in the event that they children had been stabbed.

Hall has been charged with 3 counts of capital homicide and is being hung on a $2 million bond for each and every fee, in line with Ellis County Sheriff’s Office.

Ellis County Sheriff’s Office mentioned they’re the lead investigating company at the case and the Texas Department of Public Safety – Texas Rangers are helping them.

“We ask for you to keep the family, the community of Italy, and first responders in your thoughts and prayers during this tragic time,” the sheriff’s office mentioned.