Woman arrested and charged with trespassing at SpaceX facility looking for Elon Musk

A lady has been arrested and charged with trespassing after getting into a SpaceX facility in Texas, claiming she was an worker and wished to talk with Elon Musk, police mentioned.

Cameron County sheriff’s deputies received a name a few trespasser on the SpaceX Stargate facility on Wednesday and the corporate’s safety personnel mentioned she was roaming round on the fifth flooring of one of many buildings, the sheriff’s workplace said in a statement. She was later recognized as Nivea Rose Parker of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, who just isn’t an worker of SpaceX.

On Wednesday, June 1, 2022, Cameron County Sheriff Deputies responded to the SpaceX Stargate Facility positioned at 1 Rocket Street, Brownsville, Texas, in reference to a trespasser. pic.twitter.com/H7VUM63NCp — Sheriff Eric Garza (@SheriffGarza) June 2, 2022

Parker entered the power with out consent, realizing that it was prohibited, in line with the sheriff’s workplace. When deputies arrived, she tried to flee on foot, however she was caught and charged with evading arrest, resisting arrest, search or transport and assault on a public officer, together with trespassing.

The SpaceX facility is in Brownsville, Texas, on the Gulf Coast and close to the border with Mexico.

Whereas Musk, who based SpaceX and Tesla, has mentioned his major residence is in close by Boca Chica, it’s unclear if he was within the space when the incident occurred.

CBS Information has reached out to the sheriff’s workplace and SpaceX for extra data and is awaiting a response.

