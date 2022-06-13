Woman arrested for Doral hit-and-run where person was dragged 200 feet

DORAL – An arrest has been made within the case of a hit-and-run in Doral.

Danlesha Nicole Hall is charged with two counts of aggravated battery.

Police say it began when Hall crashed right into a automobile with two folks inside.

When all three of them received out of their vehicles to test on the harm, Hall reportedly ran again into her automobile and took off. Police mentioned she hit the opposite driver and passenger, dragging the passenger for about 200 feet.

Both victims have been taken to the hospital.

No phrase on their situations.