Woman arrested for stealing over $437K from 70-year-old cancer patient

MIAMI – Detectives arrested a woman on Friday who is accused of stealing more than $437,000 with a 70-year-old cancer patient who was hospitalized in Miami-Dade County.
According to prosecutors, Ana Nunez pretended to be the victim’s daughter to visit her in the hospital and manipulated her into signing a power of attorney.
The victim signed over her house, her bank accounts, and everything she owned to Nunez, whose son was also involved.
Earlier this month, officers arrested Nunez’s son, Pablo Figueroa, who was involved in the scheme to defraud the cancer patient, according to prosecutors.
Nunez is facing charges of organized fraud, exploitation of the elderly, and theft from the elderly of more than $50,000.
Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com – All rights reserved.