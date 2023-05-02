Woman arrested in husband’s shooting death after attempting to hide body, clean scene, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – The investigation right into a shooting death took an surprising flip after San Antonio police arrested the sufferer’s spouse, Mary Ann Demetro, for changing, concealing, and destroying a human corpse, a criminal fee, on Monday afternoon, in accordance to SAPD.

The incident started when police replied to reviews of a shooting prior to 9 a.m. on Sunday at an rental advanced in the 4000 block of Medical Drive.

Upon arrival, officials discovered the husband of Demetro, 31-year-old Jose Carlos Alvarez, have been fatally shot. Demetro had known as 911 claiming that she controlled to get away from a person who held her hostage after he killed Alvarez.

Police surrounded the rental unit and arrested the suspect, Jose Alvarez, after a temporary negotiation. However, investigators later came upon that Demetro have been concerned in the homicide and had tried to cover proof.

Jose Carlos Alvarez, 50

Surveillance photos published that Demetro had tried to transfer her husband’s frame and clean up the crime scene. San Antonio International Airport Police arrested her as she attempted to flee town.

Although Alvarez and Demetro had a dating, no particular main points were launched.

