BRADENTON, Fla. — A girl was arrested at Blake Hospital in Bradenton after a workers member noticed her actively loading a firearm.

Brandeton Police stated on June 22 round 2 a.m., a workers member at Blake Hospital in Bradenton noticed Jamekeyra Ulisa Levertt-Chapman on an emergency room surveillance digicam loading a handgun in her purse. The workers member known as 911 to report the incident and Bradenton Police arrived shortly after.

“Someone was watching the live surveillance feed from within the hospital and they noticed what appeared to be a woman loading a firearm in the lobby. They immediately called 911 and at the same time, their security guard started to move toward her,” stated Meredith Frameli with the Bradenton Police Department.

According to Bradenton Police, Levertt-Chapman was approached by a safety guard and the 2 started to speak. The safety guard confiscated the gun from Levertt-Chapman’s purse. Police stated when officers arrived, the workers member recognized Levertt-Chapman and she or he was arrested.

“This is exactly what should happen. It’s a see something, say something. They were monitoring that surveillance video. They immediately notified their security as well as us, the moment they saw something that did not look safe, that looked very suspicious,” stated Frameli.

Bradenton Police stated the gun was a semi-automatic weapon with an integrated laser. Authorities stated Levertt-Chapman’s purse contained one drum-style journal, two different magazines, and a complete of 58 rounds. Additional witnesses informed police they noticed Levertt-Chapman loading what seemed to be bullets into a magazine.

Levertt-Chapman was arrested and charged with two felonies, introducing a firearm right into a hospital and possession of a hid weapon with no weapon allow.

A spokesperson for Blake Hospital despatched ABC Action News the next assertion: