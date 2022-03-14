Woman charged with posing as wounded Marine Corps veteran

A Rhode Island girl has been charged in federal courtroom with fraudulently claiming to be a U.S. Marine Corps veteran with most cancers in a scheme to gather a whole lot of hundreds of {dollars} in veterans advantages and charitable contributions

A Rhode Island girl was charged in federal courtroom Monday with fraudulently claiming to be a U.S. Marine Corps veteran with lung most cancers in a scheme to gather a whole lot of hundreds of {dollars} in veterans advantages and charitable contributions.

Rhode Island U.S. Lawyer Zachary Cunha stated Sarah Jane Cavanaugh, 31, of Warwick, is charged with utilizing solid or counterfeited navy discharge certificates, wire fraud, fraudulently holding herself out to be a medal recipient with intent to acquire cash, property, or different tangible profit, and aggravated id theft.

There is no such thing as a report of Cavanaugh ever serving within the U.S. navy, Cunha stated.

Cavanaugh appeared in U.S. District Courtroom in Windfall and was launched on a $50,000 unsecured bond. Her legal professional didn’t instantly reply to an e-mail request for remark and the agency, Marin and Barrett, Inc., instructed a reporter who known as that they have been busy Monday coping with present consumer points that want undivided consideration.

Cavanaugh labored on the Veterans Affairs Medical Middle in Windfall. She’s accused of accessing the information for a Marine who makes use of VA providers and utilizing them to falsify navy discharge paperwork, and likewise utilizing her work e-mail to buy and later show on a Marine uniform a Purple Coronary heart and Bronze Star, in line with courtroom paperwork.

Cavanaugh did so to request monetary help and falsely declare that she was being handled for lung most cancers from publicity to burn pits in warfare zones and inhaling particulate matter from a bomb explosion, Cunha stated.

Posing as a fight veteran, Cavanaugh collected $207,000 from the Wounded Warrior program to pay for groceries and bodily remedy, collected about $18,500 in monetary help from “Code of Help” in Virginia for mortgage funds, repairs to her dwelling furnace, a fitness center membership and different payments, and $4,700 from a fundraising web site, Cunha stated.

Claiming to be a Purple Coronary heart and Bronze Star recipient, Cavanaugh collected $16,000 from one other charity that gives remedy for veterans by artwork applications, CreatiVets, in line with courtroom paperwork.

An investigation was launched after the Windfall nonprofit HunterSeven contacted the Windfall VA as a result of they have been suspicious of Cavanaugh’s attraction to them. The group helps veterans with most cancers.

Government Director Chelsey Simoni stated Monday they’d issued a $3,000 examine to Cavanaugh in January however canceled it as soon as they realized she was mendacity about service, partially as a result of one other feminine Marine instructed them that she would’ve recognized about Cavanaugh in the event that they served on the identical time and Cavanaugh really did earn a Purple Coronary heart and Bronze Star for valor.

Simoni stated that what upsets her most is that Cavanaugh took up time she may’ve used to assist veterans who do have most cancers.

“I used to be in ache for her. I listened to her, all the things a nurse ought to do,” she stated. “She not solely abused that, she took my compassion and lied. In the meantime we may have put our providers elsewhere. That is what bothers me.”