Woman claims man beat her in face with a log after 2 dogs attacked her dog in southeast Harris County, documents show

HOUSTON – A woman claims she was beaten with a log as she was trying to protect her dog in a southeast Harris County neighborhood, court records show.

Juan Salas, 62, was charged with aggravated assault after he was accused of hitting the woman in the face with a log on May 18.

Documents say the woman was walking her dogs and was in front of a home in the 11200 block of Sage Oak Drive when Salas’ two dogs attacked her dog. The woman said she usually carries the log to help protect her pet from other animals. She claimed she did not hit Salas’ dog during the attack, but was trying to get the dogs off her dog.

During the attack, the woman said Salas approached her, grabbed the log from her hand, and hit her three times in the face, according to documents.

The woman called her son for help after being struck several times and police were called to the scene, according to court documents. By the time officers arrived, Salas already grabbed his dogs and left, documents said.

A warrant has been issued for Salas’ arrest.