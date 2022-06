ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — One girl died on the hospital after she was shot early Sunday morning.

St. Petersburg Police stated they’re looking for a suspect after a girl arrived at St Anthony’s hospital with gunshot wounds at 1:30 a.m. Tytaquish Pearson 25, was

then transported to Baycare Medical Center, the place she died a number of hours later from accidents

Police are nonetheless working to determine the place and why the shooting occurred.