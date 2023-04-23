Woman dead in mobile home fire | Pinehurst, Texas news

A girl used to be tragically found out dead inside of a burning mobile home in Pinehurst on Sunday, as showed through government. The mobile home on Goodson Loop, close to the intersection of 249 and 1774, used to be engulfed in flames when officers arrived on the scene at 10 a.m. They discovered heavy smoke and fire coming from the again of the home.

It took a while to carry the fire underneath keep watch over sufficient to seek for any conceivable survivors or sufferers in the premises. Upon coming into the home, they found out the lady’s frame. Authorities have printed that the home had no operating smoke detectors, and the reason for the fire remains to be unknown.

The following updates had been equipped on the scene:

