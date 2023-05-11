Woman detained in connection with shooting deaths of two NYU students in Puerto Rico

A suspect has been apprehended in connection with the fatal shooting of two New York University (NYU) graduate students during their vacation in Puerto Rico. The victims, Franco Angulo and Sergio Ruiz, were international students from Peru enrolled in NYU’s MBA program. According to CBS News, Marangelys Mclat Claudio, 31, has been detained and taken into custody in relation to the incident. Video footage captured by Puerto Rico police shows a woman firing a single gunshot on San Juan’s Loíza Street. Both Franco Angulo and Sergio Ruiz were bystanders caught in the crossfire of a shooting between two groups on May 6, and sadly passed away from their injuries. None of the other travelers were harmed. NYU shared a statement expressing their sorrow at the loss of the two students to what they described as “senseless gunfire.” CBS News would like to clarify that Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory.



