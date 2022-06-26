Woman dies after being shot by guard at Dallas strip club

Police mentioned one other safety guard at the scene additionally shot into the sufferer’s automobile.

DALLAS — A girl died after being shot by a safety guard at a Dallas strip club, police mentioned.

Dallas Police mentioned the taking pictures occurred simply after 5 a.m. Saturday at the XTC Cabaret Dallas club positioned on North Stemmons Freeway.

Police mentioned a 26-year-old feminine safety officer shot the sufferer, recognized as Shalanda Anderson, 32. Anderson was taken to an area hospital the place she died from her accidents.

According to police, a second safety officer, a 30-year-old male, can be believed to have shot into the sufferer’s automobile.

The Dallas County District Attorney’s Public Integrity Unit will conduct an unbiased investigation, police mentioned.

No different particulars in regards to the incident have been launched.

City push to restrict enterprise hours for cabarets, sexually-oriented companies

The taking pictures comes practically a month after a courtroom briefly postponed a metropolis ordinance that restricted sexually-oriented enterprise hours.

Dallas City Council unanimously handed an ordinance earlier this 12 months that required such companies to be closed from 2 a.m. to six a.m. Data from Dallas Police alleged violent crime offenses elevated between these hours, in comparison with a timeframe from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

A grievance was filed towards the ordinance from a number of cabarets and an grownup bookstore, stating the ordinance violated their First Amendment proper to freedom of expression.