Woman dies after jumping out of moving truck on I-45 in Houston

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a girl was once hit and killed after she jumped out of a moving truck all through an issue along with her boyfriend. The incident befell on the North Freeway close to Beltway 8 at roughly 11:30 p.m. on Friday. Witnesses reported that the lady was once hit through a car after jumping out of the truck, and he or she was once pronounced useless on the scene because of her accidents.

The guy and girl concerned in the incident have been in their 30s and have been relationship. Investigators are recently looking to resolve if alcohol performed a task in the lady’s determination to leap out of the truck. “We’re checking to look if there have been indicators of impairment or intoxication on the motive force,” said Sergeant Turman. “If so, did that impairment or intoxication perhaps give a contribution to this crash…right now, we do not consider so, however it is nonetheless an open query.”

The car that hit the lady after she jumped out of the truck was once now not on the scene when the incident befell. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is undertaking an investigation into the incident.

Stay up to date on the most recent news from KHOU 11 through following us on our social media channels: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube.