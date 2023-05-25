Woman dies trying to hike from Grand Canyon rim to Colorado River and back in a day

Grand Canyon National Park, Ariz. — It has been reported that a girl from Indiana tragically kicked the bucket previous this month all through a climbing expedition in Grand Canyon National Park.

The National Park Service introduced on Wednesday that the 36-year-old from Westfield had misplaced her lifestyles on May 14 whilst making an attempt to hike from the Grand Canyon rim to the Colorado River and then back up in a unmarried day.

Following a document of an unresponsive hiker at the Bright Angel Trail above the Three-Mile Resthouse, park rangers answered and emergency body of workers had been in a position to achieve her. However, the hiker quickly after become pulseless and resuscitation makes an attempt had been unsuccessful, in accordance to the Park Service.





The deceased hiker’s identification has no longer been made public. The Park Service and Coconino County Medical Examiner are accomplishing an investigation into her dying.





The Bright Angel Trail above the decrease tunnel in Grand Canyon National Park

National Park Service



The Park Service is reminding guests, particularly interior canyon hikers and backpackers, to plan for the elements and watch for extraordinarily sizzling days in the approaching weeks. It isn’t recognized if the elements performed a function in the hiker’s dying. Some uncovered spaces of the path can achieve 120 levels all through the summer time.

Rangers strongly discourage climbing in the interior canyon between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. all through sweltering temperatures. Additionally, making an attempt to hike from the rim to the river and back up in one day isn’t inspired. “Hiking in extreme heat can lead to serious health risks including heat exhaustion, heat stroke, hyponatremia (a life threatening electrolyte imbalance from drinking too much water and not consuming enough salt), and death,” the Park Service warned in a news unlock.

Rangers additionally warned that emergency reaction instances could also be slower all through the summer time due to restricted workforce, the choice of rescue calls, worker protection necessities, and restricted helicopter flying capacity all through classes of maximum warmth or inclement climate.