Woman discovers original painting outside Florida dumpster, returns to artist’s family

Pam Mehaffey nonetheless has no clue how an original murals ended up outside her RV park’s dumpster. Late final 12 months, she found a painting from famend artist Bernadette Poulos sitting subsequent to the trash.

“I kind of thought of the story of the traveling pants,” Mehaffey stated. “This is the traveling painting.”

Mehaffey was in a position to establish Poulos because the artist by a sticker on the again of the painting. The sticker indicated that it was offered in New York.

“How did it end up from from New York to Florida outside of a dumpster,” Mehaffey puzzled. She additionally discovered that Poulos handed away in 2004.

Through Facebook, Mehaffey positioned Poulos’ daughter, Arielle, who lives in Fort Myers. Mehaffey returned the painting to Arielle and her father, Tom, in May.

“She went through all this effort to find us and return it,” Arielle stated. “It shows there’s still good in the world.”

The painting holds particular significance to the Poulos family. Many of Bernadette’s different works have been offered and she or he did this one in April 1979 whereas she was pregnant with Arielle.

“I think it just got back to where it needed to be,” Mehaffey stated.