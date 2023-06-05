Woman facing charges for allegedly leaving kids in car that caught fire while she was shoplifting

According to an arrest report, a Florida woman is facing charges of aggravated child neglect and arson after her car caught fire with her children inside while she allegedly shoplifted at a mall. The incident occurred on May 26 outside a Dillard’s department store at Oviedo Mall. Alicia Moore, 24, left her car with her children inside and allegedly went shoplifting with an unknown man. Bystanders rescued the children as they tried to escape the flames and took them to Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children. One child suffered first-degree burns. Moore has been charged with aggravated child neglect and arson. She pleaded not guilty and is currently being held on $40,000 bail. A public defender has filed a motion to have Moore released without bail or to reduce the bail amount.



