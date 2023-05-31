Woman fatally hit by vehicle, pinned in downtown area identified by authorities

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the girl who used to be hit and killed by a automobile on Tuesday morning in the downtown area as Corina Huerta, 42. The incident befell close to Brooklyn Avenue and Dallas Street, with reference to N. St. Mary’s Street.

According to the San Antonio Police, Huerta used to be strolling to her automotive when she used to be hit by a automobile and pinned between two automobiles. Witnesses to the incident attempted to lend a hand her and he or she used to be transported to Brooke Army Medical Center. Despite essential accidents, she used to be pronounced lifeless simply sooner than 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The driving force who hit her didn’t seem to be intoxicated however will have been distracted. The incident is these days below investigation by the police.



The San Antonio Police examine the crash on the intersection of Brooklyn Avenue and Dallas Street on May 30, 2023, in downtown San Antonio.





