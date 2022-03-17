Woman gets new home made out of hay

Trending News

March 16, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
Do not take that. Sure, Thanks, moisture meter. That is the home that I have been dreaming about for a lot of, a few years. I used to be an environmental well being professor and in addition to a nurse. And I consider this as an extension of my environmental well being instructing. In some methods a non polluting sustainable constructing to reside in straw bales occur to be nice insulation. So it provides a farmer and extra revenue. It provides the home tremendous insulation. And to me, that simply all is smart. Mhm. Okay.

ANNVILLE, Pa. —

Watch the video above to study extra.



