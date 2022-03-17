Woman gets new home made out of hay

WATCH: Lady will get new handmade out of hay

A lady in Pennsylvania is getting a brand new handmade out of hay. Down To Earth Designs helps former environmental well being professor Diane Ferguson with the challenge. “This can be a home that I’ve been dreaming about for a lot of, a few years,” Ferguson mentioned. “I consider this as an extension of my environmental well being instructing — a non-polluting, sustainable constructing to reside in.”Watch the video above to study extra.

