Woman goes missing during cross-country trip with boyfriend to Orange County

A Tennessee circle of relatives is desperately making an attempt to to find their beloved one once they say she disappeared whilst touring around the nation with her boyfriend, who’s lately sought after on an unrelated arrest warrant. KTLA’s sister station WKRN experiences.

Toni Alcaraz remaining spoke with her 33-year-old sister, Nikki Alcaraz, often referred to as Nikki Cunningham, 3 weeks in the past.

Nikki had set out in her black Jeep with her boyfriend, Tyler Stratton, and a canine to seek advice from circle of relatives in Orange County, California.

“I talk to her almost every day, so I am scared something happened to them,” mentioned Toni. “It’s a trip she’s done hundreds of times. Our uncle is still in Southern California, and she goes to see him often.”

During their cross-country trip, the couple had a run-in with regulation enforcement in Torrance County, New Mexico. According to a Torrance County Sheriff’s Office file from May 4, a witness noticed Stratton punch Nikki within the face. The file went on to say that Stratton claimed he used to be additionally hit, with blood coming from his mouth and nostril.

Since neither one sought after to press fees, government mentioned Stratton and Nikki got rides. After Nikki used to be dropped off in Moriarty, Toni mentioned Nikki referred to as her.

“She was crying and upset. Her eye was already turning black and you could tell she was beat up pretty bad,” Toni recalled.

Shortly after the struggle, Toni mentioned a circle of relatives buddy drove to New Mexico, the place he met up with Nikki in hopes of bringing her to California.

“That morning when they were supposed to leave, she told him that she had to go back and find Tyler because she had a bad feeling, and so he left without her,” Toni defined.

Toni believes that buddy used to be the remaining individual to see her sister on May 6.

However, Nikki did keep in touch with Toni by way of textual content two days later, on May 8, announcing she used to be in Arizona with plans to entire the trip to California.

“Then I didn’t hear anything else after that Monday morning,” Toni mentioned.

Nikki’s telephone now seems to be out of provider, leaving her circle of relatives fearing the worst.

“I don’t think she is dead out there somewhere, but it’s all a possibility at this point, and I am really scared of that, but I’m praying that’s not the case,” Toni mentioned, including that Nikki has two kids in Cheatham County.

The worry over Nikki’s disappearance has been heightened via some eerie similarities to the high-profile Gabby Petito case. The 22-year-old Florida girl spark off on a cross-country trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, in July 2021. More than two months later, Petito’s frame used to be present in a Wyoming nationwide park.

Laundrie used to be discovered useless in a Florida keep in October 2021, close to a pocket book the place he confessed to killing Petito.

“All the stories like that that seem to happen and seem to happen more often make it more terrifying,” Toni mentioned.

According to Toni, a registration code reader picked up Nikki’s Jeep close to Flagstaff, Arizona, on May 9. Toni filed a missing individuals file in New Mexico since that’s the place Nikki used to be remaining observed.

District Attorney General Ray Crouch in Cheatham County, Tennessee, mentioned officers are collecting information from regulation enforcement in New Mexico and Arizona.

He mentioned his place of business has asked national extradition for Stratton, who has an unrelated arrest warrant for failure to seem on a probation violation that stems from a robbery fee.

Nikki is 5 toes 6 inches tall with brown eyes and black/brown hair. She additionally has many tattoos.

The Jeep is a 2013 black Jeep Wrangler with a tag announcing BGL3539, a “Mama Tried” sticky label, and camo seats.

Anyone with information about Nikki’s whereabouts is requested to name Moriarty, New Mexico police at 505-832-6060 or 505-834-2705.