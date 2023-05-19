Woman injured after shooting at southwest Houston night club



Courtesy of Metro Video Services



A lady was once shot early Friday when some other lady who have been kicked out of a night club returned and opened fireplace at the construction from her truck in southwest Houston, officers mentioned.

Emergency responders took the injured lady, who was once shot as soon as within the chest, to a clinic the place she was once anticipated to live on, Lt. Ronnie Willkens, of the Houston Police Department, advised Metro Video Services newshounds. Officers have arrested some other lady in reference to the shooting.