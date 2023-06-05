Woman killed in crash at Tampa gas station

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is these days investigating a sad coincidence involving a pedestrian and a automobile that resulted in a fatality in Tampa, Florida. This incident befell on a Sunday afternoon throughout the automobile parking space of the Shell Gas Station positioned at Cross Creek Boulevard and Kinnan Street.

According to respectable experiences from the Sheriff’s Office, an grownup feminine sufferer was once pronounced useless at the scene. Law enforcement brokers are at this time carrying out a radical investigation to pinpoint what precisely led as much as the deadly crash.