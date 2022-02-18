Woman killed in crash, officer struck while blocking traffic

Police say the driver in the first crash may have been ejected from her truck after losing control. An officer’s vehicle was blocking off the roadway afterwards.

HOUSTON — A Houston police officer in a patrol vehicle was struck by another driver while blocking off the scene of another crash.

The first crash happened last Thursday night on Tomball Parkway near West Greens Road.

Police said a woman was driving northbound when she lost control of the pickup truck and left the roadway. The truck crashed into a guardrail and a street sign.

According to police, the woman was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. It’s not clear if speed, impairment or distracted driving played a role in the crash.

An HPD officer was blocking the roadway near that deadly crash when their vehicle was hit by another driver. The officer was taken downtown with minor injuries.

Police arrested the driver that crashed into the officer. The person has not been identified, but investigators believe they were impaired.

All traffic is being diverted off 249 at Hollister until the investigation is done.

