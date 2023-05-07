Woman killed in drive-by in Katy area | Houston, Texas crime

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is recently at the hunt for people liable for a drive-by taking pictures that came about in the Katy area on Tuesday evening, ensuing in the dying of a lady. According to studies, the sufferer, recognized as Kimberly Lewis, 46, used to be shot outdoor her house on Winchester Ranch Trail close to Morton Ranch Road at round 11 p.m. on Tuesday. Her 19-year-old son came upon her lifeless on Wednesday morning and instantly known as 911. The sufferer’s 11-year-old twins had been provide in the house on the time of the taking pictures however had been unhurt.

Investigations counsel that Lewis can have heard noises outdoor her house and were given as much as glance in the course of the window, which is most probably when she used to be shot. The surveillance photos displays a dark-colored car transferring at prime pace in the street the place the taking pictures happened. A neighbor reported that the automobile stopped outdoor his space, and a person were given out and fled to Lewis’s space. The shooter fired a number of rounds and ran again to the car ahead of dashing away.

Sgt. Sidney Miller stated that there have been casings outdoor of the crime scene that indicated that all of the photographs had been fired from outdoor the home, hitting an upstairs bed room in the method. Harris County Sheriff’s Office is interesting to most people for any information that might result in the arrest of the suspects.

If you could have any information in regards to the occasions main as much as the taking pictures, please touch the Harris County Sheriff’s Office instantly.

For extra protection in this incident, take a look at this link for an replace from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Twitter feed.