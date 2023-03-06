Woman killed leaving party in South Texas after verbal dispute with group of men

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas — A lady is useless after getting shot following a verbal dispute involving a group of men at a party, police stated.

Around 2:55 a.m. Sunday, officials had been dispatched to the intersection of Veterans Road and Hall Acres Road in connection with a automobile crash, in keeping with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, police stated they discovered the sufferer, Yocelin Rodriguez, 19, useless with an obvious gunshot wound.

Following interviews, police stated witnesses advised them Rodriguez was once leaving a party when a verbal dispute ensued with a group of men.

Police stated the men were using a dark-colored new type lifted Dodge Ram truck.

Police stated the motive force of the Dodge truck had pulled up subsequent to Rodriguez’s automobile when an unknown male shot into the automobile, placing her.

An investigation into this incident stays lively and ongoing.

Anyone with information is requested to touch the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.

Anyone wishing to stay nameless might name the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 956-668-8477.