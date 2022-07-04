Woman killed, person wounded in overnight shooting in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A lady was killed and one other person was shot throughout an overnight shooting in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City police had been referred to as to the 1100 block of NE thirty sixth Street at round 2 a.m. Saturday concerning a shooting.

2 individuals injured in small airplane crash in Oklahoma City



Officers had been instructed a couple of sufferer was on the scene.

An Oklahoma City Police Department official instructed KFOR a number of juveniles had been gathered on the location when photographs had been fired.

A lady was shot and killed and one other person was wounded throughout an overnight shooting in Oklahoma City. Image KFOR

A lady was hit by gunfire and died. Another person who was on the scene confirmed up at a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, in accordance with the official.

90-year-old Oklahoma City man arrested, accused of shooting co-worker



Information was not offered on whether or not the 2 individuals who had been shot had been a part of the gathering or in the event that they had been simply in the world of it.

There had been stories that a big brawl broke out, in accordance with the official.

No additional particulars had been offered.