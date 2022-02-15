Front Page

Woman pleads guilty in deaths of pair buried on Texas beach

February 15, 2022
Al Lindsey
No Comments


FILE – In this Oct. 28, 2019 file photo, several state agencies conduct an investigation on a Padre Island, Texas beach in Kleberg County after human remains were found. Investigators say two bodies found buried at the South Texas beach have been identified as a missing New Hampshire couple. The Kleberg County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday, Nov. 1, that the deaths of 48-year-old James Butler and 46-year-old Michelle Butler are being investigated as homicides. (Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP, File)Courtney Sacco/Associated Press

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — One of two Utah residents charged with capital murder for killing a New Hampshire couple found buried on a South Texas beach in 2019 pleaded guilty Tuesday to a lesser murder charge.

Amanda Noverr, 34, of Logan, Utah, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple felonies, including murder, under a plea agreement with prosecutors, the Corpus Christi Caller-Times reported. Noverr, who remained in the Kleberg County Jail in Kingsville, entered her plea during a sentencing videoconference with state District Judge Jack Pulcher.

The plea came three months after co-defendant Adam C. Williams, 35, of Logan, Utah, was sentenced to life imprisonment without parole after pleading guilty to capital murder in a deal with prosecutors. The plea was in return for prosecutors sparing him the death penalty.

Prosecutors had previously said they would seek the death penalty for both for the killings of James Butler, 48, and Michelle Butler, 46.


The Butlers were traveling through Texas on their way to Florida, where they planned to sell Christmas trees. Family members reported them missing on Oct. 16, and their bodies were found in a shallow grave on Oct. 27 on Padre Island, near Corpus Christi.

Williams and Noverr were arrested in the Mexican state of Jalisco after a surveillance photo showed the pair crossing the border into Mexico in a car belonging to the Butlers.





Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram