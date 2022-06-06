Woman pulls fire alarm at Florida resort, attacks two security guards | NewsRadio WFLA

Orlando, FL – A woman was arrested after she pulled a Florida resort’s hearth alarm and attacked two staff.

Police have been known as to Common Orlando’s Cabana Bay Seashore Resort on Monday after receiving opinions of a girl inflicting a disturbance.

Based on police, pals at Cabana Bay complained that 36-year-old Kristi Swartz was harassing them.

A safety guard confronted Swartz and requested for her room key, nevertheless Swartz talked about she didn’t have one and ran away.

Safety gave chase and Swartz pulled the resort’s hearth alarm sooner than workers have been able to apprehend her.

As safety tried to walk her out of the setting up, Swartz managed to slap the safety guard throughout the face and knock his glasses off.

Police say Swartz then stepped on one different employee’s foot and shoved him.

Swartz goes by way of costs of battery on a uniformed safety officer, battery, and false alarm of fireplace.