Woman Punches Store Employee As Man Steals From Convenience Store, Both Flee In Mercedes Benz – BlackChronicle / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding two suspects accused of theft and assault on Jan. 19.

READ MORE: Owner Of Missing Grand Prairie Cobra Kept Snake In Homemade Cage Without Locks

Police said the pair entered a convenience store at 4:35 a.m. that day near the corner of Highway 121 and N. Beach Street. The man stole food, according to police, as the woman walked around the store.

READ MORE: Kim Potter, Officer Who Killed Daunte Wright, Sentenced To 2 Years In Prison

The male suspect then walked outside and placed the stolen items inside a black Mercedes, according to police. He then returned and the pair tried to buy something but a worker confronted them. Both suspects grew agitated by this, police said. That’s when the woman punched the worker several times as the male suspect tried to steal again.

Both suspects took off in a black four-door Mercedes Benz sedan.

MORE NEWS: Paul McCartney ‘Got Back’ Tour 2022 To Play Dickies Arena In Fort Worth

Anyone who recognizes these suspects is asked to call 817-392-4378 or CrimeStoppers at 817-469-TIPS (8477).