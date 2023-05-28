Woman seriously injured in bear attack in Minnesota

A woman in Minnesota was seriously injured after being attacked by a black bear, according to state officials. The incident occurred when the woman let her dog outside early Friday, and went out to check on her pet when the bear attacked her, swiping at her in several places before leaving the area. The woman received treatment at the hospital before being released.

Officials say there were no reports of bear activity in the area prior to the attack, and that the bear was likely startled by the woman’s dog. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) advises against letting dogs chase, lunge or bark at bears as it can lead to trouble. The DNR is monitoring the area for any bears that could pose a threat to public safety. This marks the 10th documented bear attack involving serious injuries to a human in Minnesota since 1987, but none of the victims have died.

Recently, in Pennsylvania, a black bear attacked two young children playing outside their home, causing non-life-threatening injuries. While black bears are generally not aggressive towards humans, the DNR urges people to take measures such as removing sources of food outside their homes to avoid attracting bears to their property. If you encounter a bear, allow it an escape route, and if it spots you, back away slowly. If a bear approaches, hold your ground, wave your arms, and yell until it leaves. The DNR recommends using bear spray if the bear keeps approaching, and if the bear makes contact, fighting back aggressively rather than playing dead.