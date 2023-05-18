florida-news

Woman shot dead in Orange County was first in string of 3 killings by same suspect, deputies say

May 18, 2023
posting


Orlando TV reporter, young girl killed in Pine Hills shootings

Keith Melvin Moses, 19, was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a 20-year-old woman, a Spectrum News 13 journalist, and a 9-year-old girl. Moses also shot another journalist and the mother of the 9-year-old girl who are both in critical condition, deputies say.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla.Deputies are investigating after a woman was found shot dead in Orange County on Wednesday morning.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the area of Hialeah Street around 11:17 a.m. about a shooting. That’s when they found a woman who had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Full press conference: 3 killed, including journalist, child, three shootings in Pine Hills

Deputies say a man shot two Orlando news journalists and then walked into a Pine Hills home and shot a mother and her 9-year-old. One of the journalists, who work for Spectrum 13 News, has died, as well as the 9-year-old girl. The girl’s mother and the other journalist remain in critical condition.

MORE NEWS: Florida student attacks, knocks teaching assistant unconscious after she took Nintendo Switch away: deputies

Deputies said the victim, later identified as 38-year-old Nahacha Augustin, was inside a car when she was shot. He identified the suspect in the shooting as Keith Melvin Moses, 19. 

Keith Melvin Moses, 19, has been named as the suspect in multiple shootings in Orange County’s Pine Hills neighborhood, Feb. 22, 2023. [Orange County Sheriff’s Office]

“There were three people in the car. The suspect shot the victim as they were in that vehicle on Hialeah, so I’m assuming they’re acquaintances.  We just don’t know the exact relationship at this point,” said Orange County Sheriff John Mina during a news conference early Wednesday evening.

Mina said as television news crews were preparing to report on the morning homicide late Wednesday afternoon, Moses returned to the scene and shot two journalists with Spectrum News 13 before entering a house on an adjacent street where he shot a mother and her nine-year-old daughter.  One of the journalists and the child died. 

CONTINUING COVERAGE


“He was detained and arrested near that area right after the two shootings. A very good description was given out, deputies located him in the exact same clothes that he was wearing during the shootings and once they did detain him, homicide detectives who were familiar with him from the previous cases said, ‘Yeah, that’s our same guy from the earlier homicide,'” Mina explained. 

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram