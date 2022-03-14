Woman stabbed her date in Vegas hotel room as “revenge” for U.S. killing Iranian military leader, police say

A girl stabbed her date, whom she had met on-line, in retaliation for the 2020 loss of life of an Iranian army chief killed in an American drone strike, police stated. Nika Nikoubin, 21, has been charged with tried homicide, battery with a lethal weapon and housebreaking, CBS Las Vegas affiliate KLAS-TV reported.
Nikoubin and the person met on-line on a courting web site, Henderson police wrote in an arrest report. The pair then agreed to fulfill at Sundown Station resort in Las Vegas on March 5, renting a room collectively.
Whereas within the room, the pair started having intercourse when Nikoubin put a blindfold on the person, police stated. Nikoubin then turned off the lights, and several other minutes later, the person “felt a ache on the facet of his neck,” KLAS reported.
Nikoubin reportedly stabbed the person within the neck “for revenge towards U.S. troops for the killing of Qassem Soleimani in 2020,” police wrote in a report.
U.S. forces killed Soleimani, a prime common in Iran’s army, in a drone strike in January 2020. Soleimani headed the expeditionary Quds Power of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps. liable for the Islamic Republic’s international operations. The strike drew a vow of “crushing revenge” from Iran.
After the stabbing, the person pushed Nikoubin off of him and ran out of the room to name 911, police stated.
Nikoubin additionally ran out of the room, telling a resort worker that she had simply stabbed a person, police stated.
When speaking to police, Nikoubin instructed an investigator “she wished revenge,” police stated. She stated she had listened to a tune referred to as “Grave Digger,” which “gave her the motivation… to hold out her revenge.”
The person’s present situation was not obtainable, the Las Vegas Overview Journal reported.
Nikoubin is scheduled to look in courtroom for a preliminary listening to March 24, the newspaper stated, It isn’t clear if she has a lawyer but.
The U.S. Protection Division blamed Soleimani for the deaths of a whole lot of People, and stated he was behind latest assaults on coalition bases in Iraq, together with one in December 2019 that killed an American protection contractor.