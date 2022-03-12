Woman stabbed, shot inside Oklahoma City hospital parking garage

A girl was discovered stabbed and shot inside an Oklahoma Metropolis hospital’s parking storage.The parking storage on Northwest 56th Avenue was shut down for hours as OKC police tried to piece collectively what led to the incident.”The sufferer was positioned in a stairwell space by I am guessing some hospital staff,” stated LT. J. Suitor, OKCPD.The girl was shot and stabbed inside a car parking zone stairwell at Integris Baptist Medical Middle. Emergency responders rushed her to OU Well being, the state’s solely degree 1 trauma middle.”I imagine the final replace we bought was most likely vital,” Suitor stated.Police have been unable to verify if the sufferer was a hospital worker or a doable affected person. Officers stated they’ve recognized an individual of curiosity presently however are unable to verify another particulars, together with the kind of getaway automobile.”We’ve got a Monte Carlo given as an outline. We’re not sure presently if that is our suspect,” Suitor stated.Police informed KOCO 5 they don’t imagine this was a random act of violence.

A girl was discovered stabbed and shot inside an Oklahoma Metropolis hospital’s parking storage.

The parking storage on Northwest 56th Avenue was shut down for hours as OKC police tried to piece collectively what led to the incident.

“The sufferer was positioned in a stairwell space by I am guessing some hospital staff,” stated LT. J. Suitor, OKCPD.

The girl was shot and stabbed inside a car parking zone stairwell at Integris Baptist Medical Middle. Emergency responders rushed her to OU Well being, the state’s solely degree 1 trauma middle.

“I imagine the final replace we bought was most likely vital,” Suitor stated.

Police have been unable to verify if the sufferer was a hospital worker or a doable affected person. Officers stated they’ve recognized an individual of curiosity presently however are unable to verify another particulars, together with the kind of getaway automobile.

“We’ve got a Monte Carlo given as an outline. We’re not sure presently if that is our suspect,” Suitor stated.

Police informed KOCO 5 they don’t imagine this was a random act of violence.