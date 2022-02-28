Front Page

Woman struck and killed by a car in Dallas

February 28, 2022
Al Lindsey
A woman struck and killed by a car in Dallas over the weekend will have to be identified by the Medical Examiner because she had no identification on her.

Late Friday night, officials say a woman was struck by a car while crossing Clark Road near Wheatland on the Dallas-Duncanville line.

Report say she was pushing a shopping cart of belongings which were scattered near the point-of-impact. The driver of the car did stop as required by law.

So far, investigators have said nothing about whether any charges will be filed.

