A woman struck and killed by a car in Dallas over the weekend will have to be identified by the Medical Examiner because she had no identification on her.

Late Friday night, officials say a woman was struck by a car while crossing Clark Road near Wheatland on the Dallas-Duncanville line.

Report say she was pushing a shopping cart of belongings which were scattered near the point-of-impact. The driver of the car did stop as required by law.

So far, investigators have said nothing about whether any charges will be filed.

