Woman, teenage boy shot while in car in Miami-Dade, police say

MIAMI – On Friday evening, a side road capturing came about in the northwestern house of Miami-Dade County, injuring a girl and a teenage boy who had been in the similar car, consistent with the police. The incident came about in the West Little River community, across the house of Northwest 80 Street and 11 Court.



Detectives examine a capturing on Friday in Miami-Dade's West Little River.





Detective Chris Thomas, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department, reported that the lady used to be shot in the higher frame while the teenager used to be injured in the leg, consistent with Detective Alvaro Zabaleta.

A witness, talking on situation of anonymity for concern of retaliation, instructed Local 10 News that they heard two rounds of speedy hearth adopted through police sirens.



Fire Rescue workforce reply to a capturing on Friday in Miami-Dade.





Miami-Dade Fire Rescue workforce transported the sufferers to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center the usage of separate ambulances. A paramedic needed to wrap the lady’s head.

The shooter fled; subsequently, a Miami-Dade police helicopter joined the quest overdue Friday evening.

Detectives are asking for the general public’s lend a hand in discovering the shooter. Anyone with information concerning the case can name Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this document.

