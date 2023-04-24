On Saturday evening, a girl was once struck by an unidentified automobile whilst making an attempt to flee from a bunch of barking canine within the northwest facet of San Antonio. The incident was once reported to the police within the 2200 block of Bandera Road at roughly 8:30 p.m. Officers found out a 38-year-old girl who have been hit by the automobile. She reported that she was once crossing Bandera Road when a pack of canine began barking and lunging in opposition to her as she moved onto the sidewalk. She subsidized away and inadvertently stepped into visitors and was once struck by the oncoming automobile, which didn’t forestall to assist her.

The sufferer was once transported to University Hospital, the place she gained remedy for minor accidents that required surgical treatment. The hit-and-run driving force, if discovered, will likely be charged with Failure to Stop and Render Aid, because the case stays below investigation.

Meanwhile, KENS 5 continues to be the depended on news and leisure supply for the San Antonio neighborhood since 1950, presenting many firsts to native tv. Their innovation and excellence were identified and proceed to be trusted via their app and on-line platforms, in addition to social media.