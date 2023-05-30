Woman’s death by stray bullet called ‘senseless crime’

The circle of relatives of Bethany Mefford, a 29-year-old mom of 3 who used to be killed by a stray bullet in her suburban Houston condominium, described the incident as a “senseless crime” on Thursday. Mefford’s boyfriend discovered her unresponsive of their mattress round 6 a.m. on Wednesday after she used to be shot within the head by a bullet fired by Darius Lewis. According to government, Lewis fired his gun at other folks breaking into automobiles of their condominium complicated in Humble, Texas. He has been charged with manslaughter.

Mefford had just lately been employed by the similar oil drilling corporate the place her mom labored. Her aunt, Lana Higinbotham, stated the circle of relatives had moved to Texas for activity alternatives and called Mefford’s death a tragedy. She believes the incident highlights the desire for other folks to be extra accountable with their weapons.

The use and position of weapons in Texas has been underneath scrutiny just lately following adjustments in state regulation and two mass shootings by which 13 other folks had been killed. In 2021, Texas lawmakers handed law permitting other folks to hold handguns and not using a license, background test, or coaching. Higinbotham stated, “everybody that I know is very self-conscious and very careful with their weapons” and expressed worry concerning the loss of care and duty she perceives in some gun house owners.

This incident isn’t the primary of its type in Houston. In February 2022, a 9-year-old woman used to be shot and killed by a person who opened fireplace after he used to be robbed at an ATM. A grand jury declined to indict the person. Last month, a Houston guy used to be charged with homicide after government accused him of fatally capturing a person who posed as a parking attendant and scammed him out of $40.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez called Mefford’s death “heartbreaking” and emphasised the desire for accountable gun possession and utilization. Darius Lewis will seem in courtroom once more on Friday. Court data didn’t record an lawyer for him who may discuss on his behalf.