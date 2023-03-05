(*12*)AUSTIN, Texas — Join Texas girls’s basketball as they have a good time their Big 12 common season Championship on Monday, March 6 at 2:00 p.m. CT at Moody Center. The tournament is loose and open to the general public. Hear from Texas head trainer Vic Schaefer and watch the group lower down the nets.

Doors on the southwest gate will open at 1:30 p.m. CT. Parking is really helpful on the surrounding parking garages.

The Longhorns took down Kansas State on Saturday, 80-52 to clinch a percentage of the Big 12 name. The Longhorns completed the common season with an general file of 23-8 and a 14-4 mark in convention play.

Texas has the No. 1 seed within the upcoming Big 12 Tournament and can play both No. 8 seed Texas Tech or No. 9 seed Kansas State within the quarterfinals on Friday, March 10 at 1:30 p.m. CT in Kansas City, Miss.