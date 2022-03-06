Sports

Women’s college basketball 2022 conference tournament brackets, schedules, tickets punched

March 6, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
The regular season is winding down, and soon it will be time for teams to battle for one of the 32 automatic bids to the 2022 women’s NCAA tournament. When does Championship Week open? Where will the league tournaments be played? Which Division I basketball teams will be crowned conference champions?

Check back for live updates as we track which teams cut down the nets. Conference tournaments are listed in order of when each ticket will be punched. The women’s NCAA tournament bracket will be unveiled on Selection Sunday, March 13 (8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN App).

Meanwhile, click here for Charlie Creme’s updated Bracketology analysis.

Ohio Valley: Belmont Bruins

Record: 22-7
Title-clincher: 51-29 over Tennessee Tech
Leading scorer: Destinee Wells (16.6 points per game)
Tournament history: Seventh appearance

SoCon: Mercer Bears

Record: 23-6
Title-clincher: 73-54 over Furman
Leading scorer: Amoria Neal-Tysor (17.0 points per game)
Tournament history: Fourth appearance

ACC: NC State Wolfpack

Record: 29-3
Title-clincher: 60-47 over Miami
Leading scorer: Elissa Cunane (13.8 points per game)
Tournament history: 27th appearance

Atlantic 10: UMass Minutewomen

Record: 25-6
Title-clincher: 62-54 over Dayton
Tournament history: Third appearance

SEC: Kentucky Wildcats

Record: 19-11
Title-clincher: 64-62 over South Carolina
Leading scorer: Rhyne Howard (20.6 points per game)
Tournament history: 17th appearance

Big Ten: Indianapolis, Indiana; March 2-6

Standings

Pac-12: Las Vegas, Nevada; March 2-4, 6

Standings

Big South: Charlotte, North Carolina; March 1, 3, 5-6

Standings

Sun Belt: Pensacola, Florida; March 2, 4, 6-7

Standings

Big East: Uncasville, Connecticut; March 4-7

Standings

Horizon: Campus sites/Indianapolis, Indiana; March 1, 3, 7-8

Standings

Summit: Sioux Falls, South Dakota; March 5-8

Standings

WCC: Las Vegas, Nevada; March 3-5, 7-8

Standings

Mountain West: Las Vegas, Nevada; March 6-9

Standings

American: Fort Worth, Texas; March 7-10

Standings

Big Sky: Boise, Idaho; March 7-9, 11

Standings

America East: Campus sites; March 5, 8, 11

Standings

MAAC: Atlantic City, New Jersey; March 8-12

Standings

MAC: Cleveland, Ohio; March 9, 11-12

Standings

SWAC: Birmingham, Alabama; March 9-12

Standings

MEAC: Norfolk, Virginia; March 9-12

Standings

Ivy: Boston, Massachusetts; March 11-12

Standings

WAC: Las Vegas, Nevada; March 8-12

Standings

Conference USA: Frisco, Texas; March 8-12

Standings

Big West: Henderson, Nevada; March 8-9, 11-12

Standings

NEC: Campus sites; March 5, 7, 10, 13

Standings

CAA: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; March 10-13

Standings

Big 12: Kansas City, Missouri; March 10-13

Standings

Missouri Valley: Moline, Illinois; March 10-13

Standings

Southland: Katy, Texas; March 10-13

Standings

ASUN: Campus sites; March 2, 6, 9, 13

Standings

Patriot: Campus sites; March 5, 7, 10, 13

Standings



