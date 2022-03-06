Women’s college basketball 2022 conference tournament brackets, schedules, tickets punched

The regular season is winding down, and soon it will be time for teams to battle for one of the 32 automatic bids to the 2022 women’s NCAA tournament. When does Championship Week open? Where will the league tournaments be played? Which Division I basketball teams will be crowned conference champions?
Check back for live updates as we track which teams cut down the nets. Conference tournaments are listed in order of when each ticket will be punched. The women’s NCAA tournament bracket will be unveiled on Selection Sunday, March 13 (8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN App).
Ohio Valley: Belmont Bruins
Record: 22-7
Title-clincher: 51-29 over Tennessee Tech
Leading scorer: Destinee Wells (16.6 points per game)
Tournament history: Seventh appearance
SoCon: Mercer Bears
Record: 23-6
Title-clincher: 73-54 over Furman
Leading scorer: Amoria Neal-Tysor (17.0 points per game)
Tournament history: Fourth appearance
ACC: NC State Wolfpack
Record: 29-3
Title-clincher: 60-47 over Miami
Leading scorer: Elissa Cunane (13.8 points per game)
Tournament history: 27th appearance
Atlantic 10: UMass Minutewomen
Record: 25-6
Title-clincher: 62-54 over Dayton
Tournament history: Third appearance
SEC: Kentucky Wildcats
Record: 19-11
Title-clincher: 64-62 over South Carolina
Leading scorer: Rhyne Howard (20.6 points per game)
Tournament history: 17th appearance
Big Ten: Indianapolis, Indiana; March 2-6
Standings
Pac-12: Las Vegas, Nevada; March 2-4, 6
Standings
Big South: Charlotte, North Carolina; March 1, 3, 5-6
Standings
Sun Belt: Pensacola, Florida; March 2, 4, 6-7
Standings
Big East: Uncasville, Connecticut; March 4-7
Standings
Horizon: Campus sites/Indianapolis, Indiana; March 1, 3, 7-8
Standings
Summit: Sioux Falls, South Dakota; March 5-8
Standings
WCC: Las Vegas, Nevada; March 3-5, 7-8
Standings
Mountain West: Las Vegas, Nevada; March 6-9
Standings
American: Fort Worth, Texas; March 7-10
Standings
Big Sky: Boise, Idaho; March 7-9, 11
Standings
America East: Campus sites; March 5, 8, 11
Standings
MAAC: Atlantic City, New Jersey; March 8-12
Standings
MAC: Cleveland, Ohio; March 9, 11-12
Standings
SWAC: Birmingham, Alabama; March 9-12
Standings
MEAC: Norfolk, Virginia; March 9-12
Standings
Ivy: Boston, Massachusetts; March 11-12
Standings
WAC: Las Vegas, Nevada; March 8-12
Standings
Conference USA: Frisco, Texas; March 8-12
Standings
Big West: Henderson, Nevada; March 8-9, 11-12
Standings
NEC: Campus sites; March 5, 7, 10, 13
Standings
CAA: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; March 10-13
Standings
Big 12: Kansas City, Missouri; March 10-13
Standings
Missouri Valley: Moline, Illinois; March 10-13
Standings
Southland: Katy, Texas; March 10-13
Standings
ASUN: Campus sites; March 2, 6, 9, 13
Standings
Patriot: Campus sites; March 5, 7, 10, 13
Standings
