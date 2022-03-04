Women’s college basketball coaching changes for 2022-23

The women’s college basketball coaching carousel kicked off in earnest Thursday with the news that Virginia fired Tina Thompson after four seasons. Then later Thursday, Arizona State coach Charli Turner Thorne announced she was retiring after 25 seasons in Tempe.
On Wednesday, Texas A&M’s Gary Blair, who had said he was retiring at season’s end, coached his final game when the Aggies were eliminated on the opening day of the SEC tournament.
ESPN.com is tracking all of the 2022-23 coaching carousel moves in women’s college basketball throughout the offseason:
School: Out/In
Arizona State: Charli Turner Thorne /
Florida: * / Kelly Rae Finley
Texas A&M: Gary Blair /
Virginia: Tina Thompson /
* Finley was interim coach in 2021-22; the interim tag was removed Feb. 28
Source link
Read more about NBA MLB, NFL