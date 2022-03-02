Women’s History Month brings a parade of heroines to mind

March, of course, is Women’s History Month, when the nation highlights women who have made a difference. But, like in sports, not everyone can be Most Valuable Player.

But through their achievements, they can carry a torch for others.

I have listed women whom I learned about over the decades and why I admire them. Let’s place them center stage for a moment. I hope you’ll salute them, too.

1. Joan of Arc (1412-1431): Admired for her bravery and leadership as a teenage warrior who died a martyr during a French-English war.

2. Marian Anderson (1897-1993): For her stunningly powerful contralto voice and magnificent presence that, as a youngster, influenced my music appreciation.

3. Eleanor Roosevelt (1884-1962): For her multicultural influence and self-awareness as the wife of a U.S. president.

4. Yvonne Ewell (1926-98): Because this HBCU graduate from the small farming town of Frankston, rose to achieve many top-ranking positions and “firsts” in Dallas school administration and who taught a young Norma Ruth Adams (me).

5. Harriet Tubman (my favorite; circa 1822-1913): For her seemingly fearless resolve in not accepting slavery as a way of life for herself and, historians estimate, about 300 other enslaved Africans whom she shepherded to freedom.

6. Ida B. Wells Barnett (1862-1931) For inspiring me to pick up a pen and write untold stories of my African American people.

7. Shirley Chisholm (1924-2005): This daughter of Barbadian immigrants in 1968 became the first Black woman elected to Congress and — with the now-famous slogan “unbought and unbossed” — became the first Black presidential candidate in a major party. (Frederick Douglass, in the Liberty Party, reportedly received one vote in 1848. Major-party nominees in 1972 were Republican Richard Nixon and Democrat George McGovern.)

8. “Rosie the Riveter” (1940s/World War II): The popular ad campaign included symbolic “Rosies” of various races. The women demonstrated national pride and loyalty as they filled largely manufacturing jobs while men were away at war.

9. Alice Ball (1892-1916): This brilliant chemist at age 23 created the first effective treatment for leprosy. But her heartbreaking story of triumph and tragedy, to me, represent the countless people of African descendant who did not get credit for their creations. Ball died suddenly and mysteriously a year after her achievement. Researchers say her death certificate was altered. Yet she received some honors years after her death.

10. Louise Stokes (1913-78) and Tidye Pickett (1914-86): The Black track-and-field duo qualified for the 1932 Olympics in Los Angeles but were denied admission because of their race. At the 1936 Olympics in Berlin, they became the first Black women to represent the U.S. Those were the same Olympic Games at which runner Jesse Owens won four gold medals.

11. Josephine Baker (1906-75): Captivating, risqué vaudeville dancer, actress, civil rights activist. In 1927, she became the first Black woman to star in a major motion picture, the silent film Siren of the Tropics.

12. Golda Meir (1898-1978): Israel’s “Iron Lady” was the first female prime minister of Israel, or of any Middle Eastern nation. Runners-up as my favorite female heads of state: Eva Perón and Margaret Thatcher.

13. Hillary Rodham Clinton (1947-present): An undeniable history-maker as a political and social rights leader. Runners-up: Michelle Obama and Kamala Harris.

14. Lucille Ball (1911-89): One of the funniest and most entertaining actresses. She always reminded me of my mother’s humor.

15. Samaritan woman at the well (John 4:1-42; circa 20-30 C.E.): I love the message of this tainted woman who receives and passes on an important message that ultimately improves her life and that of others.

16. Ethiopian Empress Taytu (also Taitu) Betul (1851-1918): She led a battalion in a famous 1896 battle that saved Ethiopia from European colonization.

17. Ruth Bader Ginsburg (1933-2020): Women’s rights advocate and the second female justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.

18. Fannie Lou Hamer (1917-77): Led effective voting rights efforts for disenfranchised Southern Blacks and a movement to encourage women of all races to run for offices.

19. Lorraine Hansberry (1930-1965): One of my favorite authors, she wrote the acclaimed play A Raisin in the Sun. Runner-up: Bebe Moore Campbell.

20. Nettie Ruth Ivory Adams, my mother (1921-2006): For her humor, energy and people skills, both with youth and adults. Runners-up: My grandmothers, Lucy Miller Ivory and Eva Williams Adams.

That’s my list. Who’s on yours?