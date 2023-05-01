The Mission – Soroptimist is a global volunteer organization that provides women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment.

Soroptimist International of Vallejo was chartered on October 20, 1939, with goals to address health, safety, employment and educational needs specific to women and girls. In the 80-plus years since, the Soroptimist International of Vallejo club continues to focus on those goals locally, nationally and internationally. In new and creative ways, we are women who live their dreams of serving their community, developing friendships, and enhancing leadership skills. We strive to be women at our best helping other women to be their best. Together we know that we can make a difference!

If you share our commitment to improve the lives of women and girls locally and worldwide and would like to learn more, please Zoom with us Mondays at 12 noon, talk with Soroptimists you already know, or email us for more information at [email protected] hotmail.com.

On March 25, 2023 the club will award a total of $30,000 in scholarships to 6 women through the Live Your Dream Award program. The Annual Live Your Dream Awards Luncheon will be held at the Vallejo Naval and Historical Museum, 734 Marin St. at 12pm.

The post Women’s History Month Month – Soroptimist International of Vallejo Celebrates 84 Years of Service! first appeared on Post News Group. This article originally appeared in Post News Group.

Post Views: 153