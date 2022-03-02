Women’s History Month Spotlight: Candice Conley |BOSSIP

For Women’s History Month we’re spotlighting impactful women whose work doesn’t go unnoticed. These ladies are leaving indelible impacts on areas of entrepreneurship, entertainment, business, and marketing and they’re prime examples of strength, leadership, and elevation. ⠀

The latest of which is Candice Conley.

Conley knows what it takes to thrive and survive in the production business and she’s ready to share her wealth of knowledge with the world. The veteran Stage Manager whose credits include “The Mo’Nique Show”, BET’s “Sunday Best” and “Black Girls Rock” believes there’s untapped potential in the production business simply because of lack of knowledge.

Conley told BOSSIP that production affords opportunities in the career field of television and film with fewer restraints than other potential jobs.

“You could build a very fruitful life for yourself, despite anything that has happened criminally in your past,” says Conley while noting that there is also no drug testing in this particular business. “Things that traditionally hold people back are not a factor here. It could be a very lucrative dream and you should pursue it.”

With that in mind, she’s launched her Production Pro Staffing company and she’s enlisted fellow masters in her business to teach students production basics for a special day.

Conley is bringing together top fellow industry professionals including Chaz Brogden, Production Manager and coordinator for BET, “The Monique Show”, “The Game”, and “Let’s Stay Together”, and Antillean Group Founder Niki Barnes Miller whose work spans “The Oprah Winfrey Show” and”Wild-N-Out “for high-level development sessions. The latest of which will happen in Atlanta on Saturday, March 5.

“They learn about different career paths within television and film and they will learn how to maneuver,” Conley told BOSSIP about her forthcoming “Production Pros Workshop Intensive Training.” We also go over the pitfalls that will not get them called back for the next gig or one of the main important things in television and film is learning about interacting with everyone and socializing.”

Conley’s course work also includes lessons on broadening one’s portfolio, advice on maintaining tenure within the industry, and tips on pivoting into one’s individual niche. Ultimately, however, it’s her way of pouring back into an industry she’s passionate about while extending a hand.