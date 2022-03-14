Women’s NCAA tournament 2022 – What to know about every team in the bracket

The 2022 girls’s NCAA basketball match bracket is right here, and March Insanity is formally upon us. On Sunday, the NCAA unveiled which groups made the reduce, which 16 squads get to host first- and second-round video games and which title hopefuls might be positioned in every regional.
For the primary time, the ladies’s match area has expanded to 68 groups, with 4 First 4 video games happening Wednesday and Thursday. The primary spherical ideas Friday and might be adopted by second-round video games later that weekend, earlier than the match shifts to regionals in Greensboro, North Carolina; Spokane, Washington; Bridgeport, Connecticut; and Wichita, Kansas, on March 25-28.
Then all eyes will flip to the ladies’s Ultimate 4 in Minneapolis, the place the 2022 nationwide champion might be topped.
This is what you should find out about all 68 groups within the area — from top-ranked South Carolina to surging Utah to the Massive South champ Longwood Lancers, who might be collaborating within the Massive Dance for the primary time — in preparation for each basketball fan’s favourite stretch of the yr. For an inventory of the 32 computerized bids which have reached the match, go to ESPN’s tickets punched web page.
No. 1 seeds
South Carolina Gamecocks
After falling simply wanting advancing to the nationwide title sport final season, the Gamecocks are well-positioned, and largely nonetheless favored, to chop down the nets in Minneapolis. They’ve been battle-tested in each convention and nonconference play, securing an 11-Zero file in opposition to ranked groups in the course of the common season. Junior Aliyah Boston’s constant dominance on each ends has catapulted her into the favourite for nationwide participant of the yr. Surrounding her is a gaggle of returners from final yr’s Ultimate 4 squad, most crucially guards Zia Cooke and Destanni Henderson, in addition to promising newcomers which have South Carolina knocking on the door of its second nationwide championship in six years.
However the Gamecocks enter the NCAA match with out the aura of invincibility they sported a lot of the season, because of a surprising 64-62 loss to Kentucky during which the SEC’s seventh-seeded Wildcats overcame a 15-point third-quarter deficit to win the convention match title. It was the second straight sport during which the Gamecocks relinquished a giant third-quarter lead; within the SEC match semifinals, they allowed Ole Miss to chop a 25-point edge to eight late within the fourth.
After the Kentucky loss, coach Daybreak Staley bemoaned the workforce’s defensive inconsistency and failure to execute — points that are not precisely new for the Gamecocks however had not often backfired. And nearly as good as Boston has been this season, she may have used extra assist from her backcourt teammates.
The final workforce to carry the No. 1 spot within the Related Press ballot for the complete common season? UConn in 2017-18, however the Huskies have been despatched packing because of Arike Ogunbowale’s well-known extra time buzzer-beater within the nationwide semifinal. Can South Carolina, which has held a agency grip on the highest spot all season lengthy, rebound from its SEC match letdown and eventually recover from the hump to cap an in any other case stellar yr with a championship?
Stanford Cardinal
The defending nationwide champions introduced again all however one participant from final yr’s run, a scary proposition for different title hopefuls. However Kiana Williams’ departure to the WNBA created a void on the level guard spot that was particularly felt early on within the season, as Stanford misplaced three of its first 11 nonconference video games, together with to No. 1 South Carolina on Dec. 21. Turnovers and poor capturing have been the primary culprits in these contests.
Since, the Cardinal personal a 20-game win streak, which options an undefeated run by means of the Pac-12 common season and match. Regardless of some shut calls towards the tip of February, that they had a robust end within the convention match during which a dominant Haley Jones earned the Most Excellent Participant crown. Cameron Brink, a Naismith Trophy semifinalist alongside Jones, has additionally emerged as one of many Cardinal’s pillars.
Stanford’s identification facilities round its sturdy protection and offensive stability — six gamers have led the workforce in scoring in a sport this season. However there’s little doubt that for Stanford to change into the primary workforce to repeat as nationwide champions since UConn’s four-peat final from 2013-16, the Cardinal want Jones and Brink to play their finest basketball of the season down the stretch of March.
NC State Wolfpack
The Wolfpack’s stellar 2020-21 marketing campaign ended on a disappointing be aware when, as a 1-seed within the NCAA match for the primary time, they have been upset by 4-seed Indiana within the Candy 16. However behind the return of their beginning 5, together with high participant Elissa Cunane and a handful of teammates who used their additional season of eligibility from COVID-19 — in addition to the addition of Rutgers switch Diamond Johnson — the Wolfpack have had a file yr this season underneath Wes Moore. Their 29 wins tie this system’s single-season file, and so they received each the ACC regular-season and match titles for the primary time since 1985.
After earlier losses to South Carolina (Nov. 9), Georgia (Dec. 12) and Notre Dame (Feb. 1), and a few tight video games in convention play, the Wolfpack appeared to hit their stride within the convention match. Their greatest win of the season to this point (Jan. 20) showcased the 2 variations of NC State: the one which trailed Louisville by 16 late within the third quarter, and the one able to outscoring the Cardinals 31-Eight within the fourth to in the end win by 9.
If the Wolfpack can play nearer to that latter model in March — explosive on offense and stingy sufficient on protection — then they need to be in good condition to earn their first Elite Eight look since Kay Yow guided this system there in 1998 — if not much more.
Louisville Cardinals
The Cardinals misplaced All-American Dana Evans within the offseason, however behind larger depth and stifling protection, Jeff Walz re-tinkered his workforce in order that it has barely missed a beat in 2021-22. Hailey Van Lith has bounced again from her sluggish begin earlier this yr, whereas Syracuse switch Emily Engstler has been a difference-maker on each ends of the ground, however particularly defensively. The Cardinals largely took care of enterprise outdoors of convention play, falling to Arizona within the first sport of the season however incomes résumé-boosting wins over Michigan and UConn.
Final week, although, Miami erased a 15-point deficit within the remaining 5 minutes of the ACC match quarterfinal and took down the Cardinals on the buzzer, sending house a workforce with title aspirations earlier than its run even obtained began. What’s most regarding for Louisville is these late collapses have change into a little bit of a sample. The identical factor occurred when the Cardinals performed NC State in January, and going again even additional, final season in opposition to Stanford within the Elite Eight. Walz’s squad should remedy its fourth-quarter points and display larger resilience if it desires to succeed in its first Ultimate 4 since 2018.
No. 2 seeds
Baylor Bears
Expectations for Baylor following Kim Mulkey’s departure have been a bit everywhere in the map, together with midseason when the Bears dropped three contests in a four-game stretch. With new personnel (Nicki Collen is now on the helm) and a brand new system in place (Baylor shoots 3s now!), it took a while for everybody to search out their footing, particularly amid an extremely aggressive yr within the Massive 12.
Previous to falling to Texas on Sunday within the Massive 12 title sport, Baylor had misplaced simply as soon as since mid-January, with wins over Iowa State, Texas, Kansas and Oklahoma a part of its résumé. NaLyssa Smith, the reigning Wade Trophy winner, will little question quickly be topped an All-American for the second straight season and is placing up 30-point double-doubles prefer it’s nothing. Remarkably, even with a brand new look and new coach, the Bears nonetheless did Baylor Issues: win the Massive 12 regular-season title, compete for the convention match crown and head into the NCAA match wanting like a nationwide title contender.
UConn Huskies
A season that began with sky-high expectations has advanced into one not like any coach Geno Auriemma has skilled. Seven of UConn’s 9 rotation gamers — together with reigning nationwide participant of the yr Paige Bueckers (sidelined 19 video games with a knee harm) and sophistication of 2021 No. 1 total recruit Azzi Fudd (out 11 contests with a foot difficulty) — have missed a minimum of two video games because of harm or sickness. The Huskies enter March Insanity with their highest pre-NCAA match loss complete (5) since 2004-05, but other than their early season defeat by the hands of South Carolina, they have been lacking three main contributors in every loss.
UConn isn’t just totally wholesome now, however they’re a greater, extra multidimensional workforce than they have been pre-Bueckers harm, which was evident as they cruised by means of the Massive East match behind balanced offense and relentless protection. Nonetheless, there may be extra unknown about this iteration of UConn in comparison with different groups that did not expertise a lot flux in personnel. How will the Huskies, who solely lately have been capable of solidify their chemistry and identification, fare in opposition to high groups, when adversity hits and in a win-or-go-home state of affairs? And the way giant of a task will Bueckers in the end must play — or given the sluggish goings of her return, can she realistically play — for the Huskies in the event that they wish to deliver house title No. 12, their first since 2016?
Iowa Hawkeyes
After Caitlin Clark burst onto the nationwide scene final yr, the expectation was that Iowa can be a power to be reckoned with this season. As an alternative, the Hawkeyes struggled to search out their groove early on — partly a product of a COVID-19 shutdown and a few accidents to starters. They stumbled in opposition to ranked opponents, failing to file a win over an AP Prime 25 workforce of their first 4 tries, and even fell out of the ballot themselves.
Quick-forward to mid-March and few groups are as scorching coming into the NCAA match as Iowa, winners of seven straight video games and Massive Ten match champs. They took down Michigan in addition to Indiana 3 times throughout that stretch on their method to sweeping the regular-season and match crowns for the primary time in program historical past. Caitlin Clark is continuous to do Caitlin Clark issues, and stays on monitor to change into the primary NCAA Division I girls’s basketball participant to guide the nation in each scoring and assists. However at its finest, Iowa is bolstered by its different function gamers, together with Monika Czinano, doing their half, plus simply sufficient steadiness on the defensive finish, which altogether make the Hawkeyes that a lot more durable to beat.
Texas Longhorns
Coming off their upset win over Maryland in final season’s Candy 16, the Longhorns had sufficient offseason personnel losses (to commencement and the switch portal) that it would not have been stunning if that they had a little bit of a layoff this yr. As an alternative, Texas hasn’t had a letdown; relatively, it is even higher positioned going into this season’s match than in Vic Schaefer’s first marketing campaign in Austin.
After handing defending nationwide champion Stanford its first loss and narrowly dropping to Tennessee, Texas earned its finest AP rating since 2017-18. Quick-forward by means of a robust stretch of regular-season convention play during which they could not take down Baylor however did sweep Iowa State, the third-seeded Longhorns lastly knocked off the Bears in a press release win Sunday to win their first Massive 12 match title since 2003. Now the winner of 11 straight, Texas will harass opponents and power turnovers upon turnovers with its robust protection, whereas Massive 12 Freshman of the 12 months Rori Harmon can affect the sport in a large number of how. Her stardom was on full show within the Massive 12 match, which served as her coming-out social gathering, as she took house most excellent participant honors.
No. Three seeds
Indiana Hoosiers
The Hoosiers have been the one Massive Ten workforce to succeed in the Elite Eight final yr — their first look in program historical past — after upsetting top-seeded NC State within the Candy 16. A lot of the main contributors from that run have returned to Bloomington to supply Indiana nice chemistry and stability, evidenced by 5 Hoosiers making both the Massive Ten first, second or honorable point out groups.
The going obtained robust when Mackenzie Holmes missed over a month with a knee harm that required surgical procedure, and even since returning into the fold in mid-February, she hasn’t totally seemed like herself. However behind its trademark protection and different gamers stepping up, Indiana put collectively a formidable Massive Ten match run, indicating the Hoosiers could possibly be near peaking on the proper time. If Holmes is ready to return to her typical type, it can open up issues for the remainder of the workforce round her.
Iowa State Cyclones
It has been a historic season for Invoice Fennelly, as his Cyclones have surged to assist make the Massive 12 probably the most aggressive it has been in a while. Iowa State enters the NCAA match one win shy of tying the single-season college file of 27 wins, after beforehand securing a school-best 14 wins in convention play on its method to snagging the No. 2 seed within the Massive 12 match. There, Iowa State in the end fell within the semifinals to Texas in a hard-fought extra time battle.
The Cyclones seem to have their finest shot in years of returning to the Candy 16 for the primary time since 2010. Ashley Joens, a presumptive first-round WNBA choose, has etched her identify within the Iowa State lore, whereas Lexi Donarski and Emily Ryan joined her because the Cyclones’ league-high three choices on the All-Massive 12 first workforce. Identified for its high-scoring offense and 3-point capturing, Iowa State went a mixed 0-5 in opposition to the Massive 12’s different two high groups this season in Baylor and Texas, and the Cyclones are winless when groups maintain them to 63 or fewer factors in regulation.
LSU Tigers
Kim Mulkey gave the basketball world whiplash final yr when she departed Baylor after 20 years for a college on her house turf, LSU. In her first yr on the helm, Mulkey has elevated this system to heights not seen since Sylvia Fowles and Seimone Augustus walked the campus in Baton Rouge. The Tigers accomplished the common season with 25 wins, together with six over ranked opponents, regardless of ending 9-13 a yr in the past. Previous to falling to eventual champion Kentucky of their SEC match opener, they have been a real SEC contender for the primary time in over a decade.
With standout guard Khayla Pointer main the way in which, LSU seems poised to succeed in its first Candy 16, at a minimal, since 2014. Alexis Morris has been out since spraining her MCL on Feb. 24, and whereas this system has indicated she’ll be effective to play within the NCAA match, how rapidly she’ll have the ability to return to high type will affect how lengthy the Tigers could possibly be taking part in in March.
Michigan Wolverines
The Wolverines have had a historic yr, tying this system file for many regular-season wins in coach Kim Barnes Arico’s 10th season. They have been 20-2 going into mid-February, together with 7-1 in opposition to ranked groups, positioning themselves to take house their first Massive Ten crown earlier than their latest skid during which they’ve misplaced 4 of their final six video games. Senior starter Leigha Brown missed practically all of February with a decrease leg harm, however she and the remainder of Michigan nonetheless seemed out of sync within the two video games she has been again, losses to Iowa within the regular-season finale and Nebraska of their first Massive Ten match sport.
Final season, Michigan superior to its first Candy 16, the place the Wolverines in the end fell to Baylor in an extra time thriller. In the event that they wish to make historical past as soon as extra by advancing to this system’s first Elite Eight, they will want projected first-round WNBA draft choose Naz Hillmon to be at her finest, for Brown to return to pre-injury type and to play higher protection.
No. Four seeds
Arizona Wildcats
Nobody fairly knew what Arizona, final yr’s NCAA match “Cinderella” as a 3-seed that completed only a basket away from successful the nationwide championship, would appear to be with star Aari McDonald leaving for the WNBA. Initially, the Wildcats surpassed expectations, storming by means of their first 11 video games, together with an extra time matchup in opposition to Louisville, undefeated.
They’ve stumbled some in Pac-12 play, together with extra lately when needing to function with out Cate Reese, their high scorer and rebounder who has been sidelined since struggling a dislocated shoulder on Feb. 20. The Wildcats have misplaced three of their final 4 video games, together with their first matchup of the Pac-12 match versus Colorado, however with Reese anticipated to return for the NCAA match, not all hope is misplaced — particularly if she can assist Arizona rediscover a groove offensively and lean into its energy of excelling on the defensive finish.
Maryland Terrapins
Maryland entered the season with each coach’s dream: returning all of its key contributors from an excellent squad the yr prior, one which boasted the nation’s finest offense. However between accidents (together with to final yr’s high two scorers in Ashley Owusu and Diamond Miller), COVID-19 points and the loss of life of coach Brenda Frese’s father midseason, 2021-22 has been removed from simple for the Terrapins.
Whereas Maryland gained momentum on the finish of the common season with 9 wins in 10 video games, and Angel Reese has clearly taken an enormous step ahead, the Terps’ loss to Indiana within the Massive Ten match quarterfinal was the primary time they exited the occasion with no win. The sport was a microcosm of Maryland’s troubles this season: In all however one among its losses, the Terps have scored 68 factors or fewer. All eight of these defeats have been to groups presently ranked within the high 14. Frese’s squad should rediscover its offensive would possibly and depend on its veterans to reverse course and make a deep run in March.
Oklahoma Sooners
Sooners followers could not ask for a lot of a greater first yr from Jennie Baranczyk, who took the reins from legendary coach Sherri Coale this previous offseason. This season’s Oklahoma workforce reached the 20-win mark quicker than all however two groups in class historical past, one thing it managed to realize within the common season by sweeping Baylor and in-state rival Oklahoma State and in addition scoring house wins over Texas and BYU. Madi Williams and Taylor Robertson, each unanimous choices to the All-Massive 12 first workforce, mix for 35 factors per sport to gas the Sooners’ high-scoring, fast-paced offense. Baylor obtained the very best of Oklahoma of their third assembly of the 2021-22 marketing campaign, sending the Sooners packing within the semifinals of the convention match. However the Sooners will regroup in preparation of making an attempt to advance to the second weekend of the NCAA match for the primary time since 2013.
Tennessee Woman Vols
The Woman Vols began off with their finest season in years, and early on they gave the impression to be within the dialog as nationwide title contenders. They received 18 of their first 19 video games, their sole loss a decent contest in opposition to Stanford, which was all of the extra spectacular contemplating Rae Burrell missed the vast majority of that stretch with an harm.
My, have issues taken a flip for the more serious the final two months. The wheels began to fall off when veteran Keyen Inexperienced went down with a season-ending ACL tear. Ever since, Tennessee has misplaced seven of their final 12, exacerbated by the harm of Jordan Horston (dislocated elbow), who leads the workforce in scoring, rebounding and assists. Coach Kellie Harper left open the likelihood that Horston will return later this season, however she did not sound very optimistic it’d occur. Whereas there have been indicators of life for the Woman Vols, Tennessee’s potential to make a significant run is probably going in peril ought to Horston stay sidelined.
No. 5 seeds
North Carolina Tar Heels
The Tar Heels have been one of many hottest groups at first of the season, beginning 13-Zero and reentering the AP ballot for the primary time since 2015. Coach Courtney Banghart’s pretty younger squad, headlined by star Deja Kelly, could not all the time persistently break by means of in opposition to a number of the high ACC groups, however the Tar Heels have been winners of seven of their final eight — together with a large win over Louisville in mid-February — earlier than falling to Virginia Tech in extra time of the ACC match quarterfinals. North Carolina seeks to make it previous the primary spherical of the NCAA match for the primary time since 2015.
Notre Dame Preventing Irish
After a two-year absence from the NCAA match, second-year head coach Niele Ivey has the Irish again on monitor. Following Notre Dame’s massive win over NC State on Feb. 1, the NCAA girls’s choice committee even slotted the Irish within the high 16 throughout one among three in-season reveals. Then got here a pair of dangerous losses to Louisville final month. No matter how March shakes out, freshmen Olivia Miles and Sonia Citron have the long run in South Bend wanting fairly vibrant.
Oregon Geese
Oregon confronted a stroke of dangerous luck when Nyara Sabally, Te-Hina Paopao and Endyia Rogers all suffered early season accidents, inflicting the Geese to stumble and rapidly plummet out of the highest 10 within the rankings. Although it has a pair of high quality wins in opposition to Arizona and UConn from January, consistency nonetheless evades Oregon with a now-healthy roster. The Geese have misplaced three of their previous 5 video games, together with their Pac-12 match semifinal matchup in opposition to Utah, heading into the Massive Dance.
Virginia Tech Hokies
The Hokies are headed to their second straight NCAA match following a 14-year absence. Their depth was on show within the ACC match; regardless of taking part in with out ACC Participant of the 12 months Elizabeth Kitley and fellow starter Cayla King for many of their run, they nonetheless managed to advance to the match remaining, the place they stored issues pretty shut with NC State earlier than falling by 15. Coach Kenny Brooks appeared optimistic each gamers can be wholesome for the NCAA match, and Virginia Tech wants them again to make a deep run.
No. 6 seeds
BYU Cougars
With a stellar run by means of convention play and a number of wins in opposition to Energy 5 groups in tow, the Cougars have been inside attain of doubtless internet hosting NCAA match video games earlier than they have been upset by Gonzaga within the WCC match remaining. Nonetheless, this season may go down as the very best in program historical past, particularly if high scorer Shaylee Gonzales & Co. is ready to not solely propel the Cougars to their first Candy 16 look since 2014, however make a historic run to the Elite Eight.
Georgia Woman Bulldogs
The Bulldogs began the season with promise, returning two pillars from final season’s squad that made all of it the way in which to the SEC match championship sport in Que Morrison and Jenna Staiti. Considered one of a handful of groups to take down NC State this yr, Georgia additionally picked up a win over Notre Dame, however the Woman Canine enter the NCAA match having misplaced 5 of their previous eight video games. Georgia may use extra offensive consistency and firepower to make it previous the second spherical of the match for the primary time underneath coach Joni Taylor.
Kentucky Wildcats
The Wildcats appeared destined to overlook the NCAA match after they began 2-Eight in convention play, however they’re now winners of 10 straight after impressively taking down the Nos. 1, 2 and three seeds (South Carolina, LSU and Tennessee) to win the SEC match — as a 7-seed. When she’s on, Rhyne Howard seems each bit the No. 1 WNBA draft choose so many have projected her to be. However she will be able to’t do it alone, evidenced by Dre’una Edwards scoring a team-high 27 factors and hitting the championship-winner versus South Carolina. It is that in-sync, collective effort by the Wildcats that has turned them right into a workforce few will wish to have on their aspect of the bracket.
Ohio State Buckeyes
The Buckeyes, who missed the NCAA match final season because of a self-imposed postseason ban, are again taking part in in March after final showing within the nationwide tourney in 2018. They sport the second-highest scoring offense within the Massive Ten, trailing solely Iowa, because of Jacy Sheldon and Taylor Mikesell combining for roughly 38 factors per sport. Whereas they earned the No. 1 seed within the Massive Ten match, the Buckeyes fell to Indiana within the semifinals, one among two league groups (alongside Michigan) Ohio State didn’t beat this season.
No. 7 seeds
UCF Knights
The Knights received the AAC regular-season and convention match titles for the primary time by taking down in-state rival South Florida within the championship sport. Accordingly, Diamond Battles swept AAC participant of the yr, defensive participant of the yr and the match’s most excellent participant honors. UCF boasts the highest scoring protection within the nation at 47.5 factors allowed per sport.
Colorado Buffaloes
After being the only remaining undefeated workforce within the nation going into mid-January, the Buffaloes faltered some in Pac-12 play however made a good run within the convention match, the place they upset Arizona earlier than falling to eventual champion Stanford. Making its first NCAA match since 2013, Colorado fields a stingy protection and a flexible risk in Mya Hollingshed.
Ole Miss Rebels
Below fourth-year coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin, the Rebels have surged again into SEC and nationwide relevance. They’re making their first NCAA match look since 2007 after ending as WNIT runners-up final season. Although it struggled in opposition to a number of the high SEC groups this season, Ole Miss confirmed grit by chopping a 25-point deficit to eight late within the SEC match semifinal in opposition to South Carolina. Behind stingy protection and a robust match from anticipated first-round WNBA draft choose Shakira Austin, the Rebels may make some noise in March.
Utah Utes
The Utes are of their first NCAA match since 2011 after advancing to their first Pac-12 match championship sport in program historical past with an upset over Oregon within the semifinals. Utah in the end misplaced to Stanford within the title sport. The Utes’ high-powered offense — tops in scoring within the Pac-12 — is paced by Gianna Kneepkens, the Pac-12 freshman of the yr.
No. Eight seeds
Kansas Jayhawks
One of many greatest surprises of the Massive 12 this season, Kansas completed fifth within the league after being picked to come back in final within the preseason ballot, prompting coach Brandon Schneider to earn Massive 12 coach of the yr honors. With Holly Kersgieter main the way in which, the Jayhawks are having their finest season in over 20 years and are of their first NCAA match since 2013. Although they’ve principally struggled in opposition to ranked opponents this season, they did choose up signature wins over Oklahoma and Texas on the highway.
Miami Hurricanes
Miami’s historic run to the finals was the shock of the ACC match. The seventh-seeded Hurricanes overcame a late, 15-point deficit to stun Louisville within the quarterfinals earlier than taking down Notre Dame and popping out with a gutsy effort of their final loss to NC State. Perception is excessive in Coral Gables that behind their stringy protection — and with Kelsey Marshall guiding the trouble — the Hurricanes, winners of eight of their previous 10, can proceed to make some noise in March.
Nebraska Cornhuskers
Behind their finest season underneath coach Amy Williams, the Cornhuskers are making their second NCAA match look since 2016. They seem to be a high-powered offensive workforce behind the one-two punch of Oregon switch Jaz Shelley and Massive Ten freshman of the yr Alexis Markowski. Nebraska made some noise as a 6-seed within the Massive Ten match by knocking off Michigan within the quarterfinals — the Huskers have been the one convention workforce to take down the Wolverines twice this season — earlier than in the end falling within the subsequent spherical to eventual champion Iowa.
Washington State Cougars
The Cougars are dancing for the second straight season — earlier than final yr’s return, that they had final made the NCAA match in 1991 — because of a robust season during which their 19 victories set a program file for many wins within the NCAA period. Spearheaded largely by Charlisse Leger-Walker’s dominance, Washington State’s 11-6 run within the Pac-12 was additionally a program finest and allowed the workforce to complete in a tie with Oregon for second within the convention standings. The Cougars have been upset within the convention match quarterfinals by eventual runner-up Utah.
No. 9 seeds
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Nell Fortner’s squad confronted some early season adversity with the harm to Kierra Fletcher and the midseason switch of Loyal McQueen, each starters final yr. Behind their robust protection, rebounding prowess and the multifaceted affect of Lorela Cubaj, the Yellow Jackets have been capable of get massive wins over Georgia, UConn and North Carolina. However they might want to reverse course in the event that they wish to clinch a second straight Candy 16 berth, as they’ve misplaced six of their previous 9 video games, together with most lately falling to Notre Dame within the ACC match quarterfinals.
Gonzaga Bulldogs
By upsetting BYU within the WCC match finals, its first ranked win since December 2019, Gonzaga assured its sixth NCAA match look since coach Lisa Fortier took over forward of the 2014-15 season. The Bulldogs satisfaction themselves on their balanced assault, to not point out their stingy protection. Melody Kempton was tabbed the convention match’s Most Excellent Participant.
Kansas State Wildcats
Kansas State has skilled a 10-win enchancment from final season to this marketing campaign, placing the Wildcats again within the NCAA match after lacking the previous two. Ayoka Lee — whose NCAA Division I-record 61-point sport in opposition to Oklahoma ensured that anybody who did not know of her now does — has cemented herself as probably the most dominant gamers within the nation. She was projected by some to be a WNBA lottery choose this April, earlier than confirming she’ll be returning to Kansas State for one more season.
South Florida Bulls
South Florida achieved a top-15 rating earlier within the season after slender losses to Tennessee and UConn and wins over Oregon and Stanford, however the Bulls went 0-Three in opposition to UCF throughout the common season and the convention match, precluding them from incomes the AAC’s auto bid. Nonetheless, Elena Tsineke & Co. search to propel the Bulls to back-to-back second-round appearances within the NCAA match.
No. 10 seeds
Arkansas Razorbacks
The Razorbacks completed with a dropping file in SEC play (7-9), however their sturdy NET and energy of schedule helped punch their ticket to the NCAA match, the place they will look to do higher than final season’s first-round upset to 13-seed Wright State. Amber Ramirez paces the workforce in scoring, whereas Samara Spencer took house SEC freshman of the yr honors.
Creighton Bluejays
One of many hardest offensive groups to play within the Massive East — and one of many higher 3-point capturing groups within the nation — the Bluejays completed third within the league behind UConn and Villanova. However their top-35 NET rating helped make sure the Bluejays a spot within the NCAA area. They churn out a reasonably balanced offensive effort, spearheaded by high scorer Emma Ronsiek.
Florida Gators
In one of many greatest surprises of the season, coach Kelly Rae Finley — serving in an interim capability till she was promoted final month — has the Gators set to make their first NCAA match look since 2016. In a span of a yr, Florida went from SEC afterthought to ending fifth within the league, a run that included wins over Kim Mulkey’s LSU and conventional energy Tennessee. However the Gators’ path forward might be tough after dropping Kiki Smith, their high scorer, rebounder and distributor, to a season-ending harm within the SEC match.
South Dakota Coyotes
Behind a decisive efficiency in opposition to South Dakota State within the Summit League match remaining, South Dakota secured its spot within the NCAA match for the fourth consecutive season. The Coyotes, who’re guided by Summit League Participant of the 12 months Chloe Lamb, enter the Massive Dance having received 25 of their previous 26 video games, together with a notable early-season victory over fellow match workforce Creighton. The Coyotes are searching for their first NCAA match victory since their program obtained upgraded to Division I.
No. 11 seeds
Dayton Flyers
The Atlantic 10 regular-season champ had only one convention loss to its identify coming into the league match. However after falling within the A-10 championship sport to UMass, Dayton eked into the NCAA match area as an at-large. As a rule, the Flyers have appeared within the Massive Dance during the last decade, together with most notably in 2015 after they upset Louisville to advance to the Elite Eight. Guard Makira Prepare dinner is their high scorer and earned a spot on the A-10 all-tournament workforce.
DePaul Blue Demons
Regardless of ending fourth within the Massive East standings, DePaul performed a robust nonconference schedule that featured wins over Northwestern and Kentucky and slender losses to Arizona and Notre Dame to sneak into the NCAA match as an at-large workforce. Double-double machine Aneesah Morrow, lately tabbed Massive East Freshman of the 12 months, carries the Blue Demons’ fast-paced offense, one of many high scoring items within the nation.
Florida State Seminoles
A robust stretch in February and early March during which it received seven of its final 10 video games pushed Florida State into the NCAA match. In that span, a now-healthy FSU squad, headlined by high scorer Morgan Jones, beat fellow bubble workforce Boston School twice, together with within the second spherical of the ACC match, and in addition took down Notre Dame and Georgia Tech.
Missouri State Woman Bears
Missouri State overcame the lack of its high scorer and rebounder, heart Jasmine Franklin, in December to a season-ending ACL tear to nonetheless end second within the Missouri Valley Convention standings earlier than falling within the match semifinals to 3-seed Northern Iowa. That, together with some stable work in nonconference play previous to Franklin’s harm, prompted the Bears to get a nod for an at-large bid. Within the final two NCAA tournaments, Missouri State superior to the Candy 16, the place it fell to Stanford each instances.
Princeton Tigers
Again on the hardwood after the Ivy League didn’t maintain competitors amid the pandemic in 2020-21, Princeton breezed by means of convention play this yr, which it capped with a victory over Columbia within the Ivy League match remaining Saturday. The Tigers, who’re led by unanimous convention participant of the yr Abby Meyers, enter the NCAA match on a 17-game win streak during which only one sport was determined by fewer than 12 factors. Princeton seeks its second NCAA match win in program historical past.
Villanova Wildcats
The Wildcats went 3-Three early within the season when high participant Maddy Siegrist missed time with an harm; however together with her again within the lineup, they have been 20-Three the remainder of the way in which. In February, they grew to become the primary workforce since 2013 at hand UConn a convention loss, though Villanova in the end fell to the Huskies within the Massive East match remaining. Siegrist is likely one of the high scorers within the nation, at 25.9 factors per sport, whereas additionally averaging 9.5 rebounds per contest.
No. 12 seeds
Belmont Bruins
After upsetting No. 5 seed Gonzaga as a 12-seed within the first spherical final yr, the Bruins might be again within the fold in 2022 after claiming their sixth Ohio Valley match championship in seven seasons. Prime guard Destinee Wells leads Belmont, which is making its seventh NCAA match look. The Bruins went 1-Four in opposition to Energy 5 competitors this season, with their sole win coming in opposition to Ole Miss.
Florida Gulf Coast Eagles
If there is a mid-major that might flip some heads this March, do not be shocked if it finally ends up being FGCU. The Eagles have taken down a number of Energy 5 groups (Michigan State and LSU), and their solely losses of the season are to Princeton and Stetson (the latter whereas their finest participant, Kierstan Bell, was sidelined by harm). Bell, who is anticipated to be a first-round WNBA draft choose this yr, missed a month of play due to {a partially} torn meniscus and but was nonetheless awarded convention participant of the yr. Since returning, she has scored a minimum of 19 factors in every sport, together with 26 to formally punch her workforce’s ticket to the NCAA match within the ASUN match championship sport.
UMass Minutewomen
The Minutewomen, the Atlantic 10’s No. Three seed, earned a spot within the NCAA match for the primary time since 1998 following their upset of top-seeded Dayton to clinch this system’s first A-10 match title. An added ingredient to UMass’ historic season, ahead Sam Breen grew to become the primary participant in program historical past to win A-10 Participant of the 12 months. Notably, the Minutewomen solely misplaced by 5 after they performed Iowa State early within the season.
Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks
Their first yr within the Western Athletic Convention did not appear to be an excessive amount of of a wrestle for the Ladyjacks, who rolled by means of league play on their method to clinching each the regular-season and match titles. Event MVP guard Zya Nugent propelled Stephen F. Austin over second-seeded Grand Canyon within the remaining. Stephen F. Austin practically upset Georgia Tech within the first spherical final yr, squandering a 17-point halftime lead.
No. 13 seeds
Buffalo Bulls
The MAC’s second-seeded Bulls held off 5-seed Ball State to win the convention match title for the third time in six years, however first since 2019, punching their ticket to the Massive Dance. They’re led by one of many high scorers within the nation in guard Dyaisha Honest, who grew to become this system’s all-time main scorer the identical day she was named the MAC match most precious participant. Below Felisha Legette-Jack, Buffalo beforehand superior to the Candy 16 in 2018.
Delaware Blue Hens
The Blue Hens return to the NCAA match for the primary time since a back-to-back run in 2012-13 by surpassing reigning convention champion and top-seeded Drexel as a 2-seed on this yr’s CAA match title sport. Delaware is house to one of many high scorers within the nation in Jasmine Dickey, the CAA Participant of the 12 months whose 27-point, 18-rebound outing in opposition to Drexel helped safe the Blue Hens’ fifth NCAA match berth.
IUPUI Jaguars
IUPUI lastly goes dancing. When the Jaguars received the Horizon League match championship in 2020, it marked the primary time in class historical past they’d made the NCAA match. Then got here the pandemic. This time round, submit Macee Williams, a four-time Horizon League Participant of the 12 months, ensured one-seed IUPUI would not throw away its shot by placing up 19 factors and 18 boards within the Jaguars’ win over 4-seed Cleveland State within the title sport. In nonconference play, they narrowly fell to Michigan in extra time however beat Iowa.
UNLV Woman Rebels
It did not take lengthy for coach Lindy La Rocque, a former participant and assistant at Stanford, to make historical past at UNLV. In her second season on the helm, she guided the Mountain West’s top-seeded Rebels to their first NCAA match look since 2002 and first convention match crown since 1994 upon defeating Colorado State within the championship. Heart Desi-Rae Younger took house Mountain West Participant of the 12 months honors.
No. 14 seeds
American College Eagles
After dropping to Bucknell within the 2019 convention match remaining, the second-seeded Eagles exacted revenge Sunday, beating the fourth-seeded Bison to earn their third Patriot League match title (and NCAA match berth) since 2015. Guard Jade Edwards paces American, now the winner of seven straight video games, in scoring and rebounding.
Charlotte 49ers
Because the C-USA match champions, the 49ers confirmed their spot within the NCAA match with a win over Louisiana Tech (each groups have been 1-seeds of their respective divisions). Guard Octavia Jett-Wilson, the convention Participant of 12 months, additionally took house match MVP after fueling the 49ers’ second-half comeback with 31 factors. Charlotte returns to the match for the primary time since 2009, its third look total and first underneath coach Cara Consuegra.
Jackson State Woman Tigers
All Jackson State is aware of in convention play lately is dominance. Living proof: a 21-point rout over third-seeded Alabama State within the SWAC match championship, catapulting the Woman Tigers into the NCAA match for the second straight yr. Jackson State sports activities a nation-best 21-game successful streak, narrowly edging defending nationwide champion Stanford (20). What’s extra, the Woman Tigers’ common margin of defeat this season in opposition to Energy 5 groups was merely 9 factors. Heart Ameshya Williams-Holliday is their star and lately swept SWAC participant of the yr and defensive participant of the yr honors.
UT Arlington Mavericks
In its remaining season within the Solar Belt Convention, UT Arlington went out with a bang, upsetting top-seeded Troy within the match championship sport to punch its ticket to the NCAA match for the primary time since 2007. It was the primary time the Mavericks had superior to the match remaining since becoming a member of the convention, and Solar Belt Participant of the 12 months ahead Starr Jacobs shone, taking house the convention match MVP trophy as effectively.
No. 15 seeds
Fairfield Stags
One other squad again within the Massive Dance after a prolonged absence, top-seeded Fairfield took the MAAC match crown over 3-seed Manhattan, stringing collectively its 15th consecutive win. Event MVP ahead Lou Lopez-Senechal ‘s 24 factors have been simply her newest heroics in shouldering the offensive load. The Stags final made the match in 2001, marking a particular finish to the profession of head coach Joe Frager, who introduced his upcoming retirement earlier than the season because of well being considerations.
Hawai’i Rainbow Wahine
The Rainbow Wahine storm into the Massive Dance after sweeping each the Massive West regular-season and match championships for the primary time in class historical past. Their win over 2-seed UC Irvine captured their first NCAA match look since 2016. Earlier this month, ahead Amy Atwell grew to become the primary Hawai’i participant to win Massive West Participant of the 12 months.
Illinois State Redbirds
To cap an unpredictable Missouri Valley Convention match during which neither of the highest two seeds made the title sport, the fourth-seeded Redbirds earned their spot within the NCAA match for the primary time since 2008 after defeating 3-seed Northern Iowa for the championship. Illinois State took down top-seeded Southern Illinois to advance to the ultimate. Guard JuJu Redmond, who led the league in scoring in the course of the common season, claimed match MVP.
Mercer Bears
Mercer solidified its grasp on the Southern Convention, as its takedown of third-seed Furman assured the Bears their second straight match crown and NCAA match autobid, and their fourth in 5 seasons. Guard Amoria Neal-Tysor’s 26-point outburst within the remaining helped her come away with the match’s award for many excellent participant.
No. 16 seeds
Albany Nice Danes
After being picked to complete fifth within the convention preseason ballot, the second-seeded Nice Danes have been topped America East match champions after dethroning top-seeded Maine, which had received 14 consecutive video games. Guard Kayla Cooper picked up most excellent participant accolades for the match as Albany earned its seventh match title and its first since 2017.
Howard Bison
Behind match most excellent participant guard Future Howell’s career-high 25 factors, top-seeded Howard punched its ticket to March Insanity with a win over 2-seed Norfolk State within the remaining of the MEAC match. It is the primary time since 2001 that the Bison have claimed the convention match crown and earned a spot within the NCAA area.
Incarnate Phrase Cardinals
In one of many greatest upsets throughout Championship Week this postseason, fifth-seeded Incarnate Phrase punched its ticket to the NCAA Division I match for the primary time in program historical past after knocking off high seed Houston Baptist within the semifinals after which SE Louisiana in extra time for the Southland Convention championship. The Cardinals had misplaced their remaining three regular-season video games and entered the convention match with a 9-16 file (5-9 in SLC play) previous to their run. Tiana Gardner got here off the bench to drop a game-high 22 factors within the win.
Longwood Lancers
It has been fairly the run for Longwood, whose males’s and girls’s basketball groups punched their tickets to the NCAA match for the primary time by sweeping the Massive South match titles. It marked a surprising turnaround for the ladies’s workforce, which three seasons in the past recorded simply three wins. To do it, the Lancers routed top-seeded Campbell, which had overwhelmed Longwood of their first two conferences this season, behind standout play from match MVP Tra’Dayja Smith.
Montana State Bobcats
Recent on the thoughts of the Bobcats this week was their misplaced alternative to compete for a championship in 2020, as their look within the Massive Sky match title sport was canceled amid the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a 2-seed this time round, they lastly made up for it, beating 4-seed Northern Arizona to win the convention match crown for the primary time since 2017. Guard Darian White did somewhat little bit of every thing for the Bobcats on her method to incomes match most excellent participant honors.
Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers
Third-seeded Mount St. Mary’s claimed back-to-back NEC match crowns with its win Sunday over upset-minded Bryant, a 7-seed that had taken down the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds to succeed in the finals. After dropping their first seven nonconference video games, the Mountaineers enter the NCAA match having received a season-best six straight in opposition to league opponents. Kendall Bresee has her hand in a lot of the Mount’s success, main the workforce in scoring, assists and rebounding.
