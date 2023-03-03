Woods Is Named to OSU Alumni Group’s Board

STILLWATER—Dr. Cecilia Robinson Woods has been named to the board of directors of the Oklahoma State University Alumni Association.

Dr. Woods is superintendent of the Millwood Public School District in Oklahoma City.

She has been superintendent of the Millwood District since 2013, and, under her leadership, the district has become one of the first “charter conversion” schools in the state.

Because of that distinction, Millwood utilizes charter law to advance its mission as a public school, which is to ensure students are prepared to be champions in the classroom, in the community and in life.

Dr. Woods is one of three newly-appointed board members.

The other two are Deedra Determan of Tulsa and Thomas Blalock of Edmond.

Dr. Woods graduated from OSU in 1994 with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, and went on to earn master’s and doctorate degrees.

While attending the school, she was a Spur for Cowboy Basketball, pledged for the Theta Beta chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority and was involved in the Black Student Union.

Dr. Woods “works to advance issues that strengthen the greater Oklahoma City community, the northeast Oklahoma City community and the Millwood District,” according to a statement issued by the alumni association.

“She is a fierce advocate for equity and social justice,” the statement said.

Supt. Woods was named the Women of Color Educator of the Year in 2015 and the Women of Color “Woman of the Year in 2022.

She currently serves on MAPS 3 Citizens Advisory Council, MAPS 4 Clara Luper Civil Rights Center Subcommittee and the Arnall Child Welfare and Juvenile Justice Community Committee.

In addition, she serves on the board of directors of the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Athletics and Activities Association.

Also, Dr. Woods is a member of the executive boards of the United Suburban Superintendents Association and the Oklahoma Association of School Administration.

She is the chairman of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee of the board of the Girl scouts of Western Oklahoma and is a member of the board of the Freedom Center of Oklahoma City.

Dr. Woods is a Class 33 graduate of Leadership Oklahoma City and is a community director of the University of Oklahoma Health Corp.

She was most recently named as one of Oklahoma’s 50 Most Influential Women by The Journal Record.