Woodward man dies in pickup crash, OHP reports | News

WOODWARD, Okla. — A Woodward man was killed when the pickup he was driving in crashed on a county highway roughly 1.5 miles west and 5 miles south of Woodward early Saturday morning, Oct. 15, 2022, in accordance with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Jacob M. Price, 20, was the passenger in a 2002 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup pushed by Kegan T. Mink, 19, additionally of Woodward, that was westbound on County Road 45 when the accident occurred at 2 a.m., in accordance with the OHP.

The pickup did not cease at a cease signal at County Road 198, crossed by way of the intersection, struck an embankment and went by way of a barbed wire fence gate, in accordance with the report.

Price was taken to the Woodward hospital by non-public car after which transferred and admitted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City in crucial situation with inside trunk accidents, in accordance with the report. He later died, the OHP states. Mink was not injured, in accordance with OHP.

The report states that seat belts have been geared up however not in use. Neither the driving force’s situation nor the reason for the collision have been listed on the report.